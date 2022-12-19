Pitt Panthers DE Deslin Alexandre to Skip Sun Bowl, Declare for NFL Draft

PITTSBURGH — The Pitt Panthers will play the Sun Bowl without one of their captains and defensive anchors. Defensive end Deslin Alexandre is one of four Panthers to announce this week that they would skip the Panthers’ postseason game and begin preparations for the NFL Draft.

.

