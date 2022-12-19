Pitt Panthers DE Deslin Alexandre to Skip Sun Bowl, Declare for NFL Draft

PITTSBURGH — The Pitt Panthers will play the Sun Bowl without one of their captains and defensive anchors. Defensive end Deslin Alexandre is one of four Panthers to announce this week that they would skip the Panthers’ postseason game and begin preparations for the NFL Draft.

Alexandre didn’t start playing football until his junior year of high school but quickly became an impact player for the Panthers. He played in 13 games his redshirt freshman year in 2018 and earned a regular starting role the following year, one he held through the end of his time at Pitt.

He will leave Pittsburgh as a two-time All-ACC honoree, a two-time Coastal Division champion, an ACC Champion and an example for players looking to make an impact in the community. His service work has earned him recognition in the form of candidacy for the Witten Collegiate Man of the Year Award and the AFCA Good Works team.

Over a long and successful Pitt career, Alexandre tallied 131 tackles -29.5 for loss – 1.5 sacks and eight passes defended.

Pitt has now lost eight major contributors from the 2022 Squad for the Sun Bowl, either to the transfer portal, opt-outs or injury. Quarterback Kedon Slovis, running back Izzy Abanikanda, offensive lineman Gabe Houy, defensive tackle Calijah Kancey, defensive end Deslin Alexandre, linebacker SirVocea Dennis, defensive lineman John Morgan and safety Brandon Hill all will not participate.

