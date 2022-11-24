Pitt Panthers DE Deslin Alexandre Closes on Fundraising Goal for Fifth Down Campaign

PITTSBURGH — Midway through the Pitt Panthers’ last game against Duke, defensive end Deslin Alexandre got some good news. As he looked up at the Acrisure Stadium scoreboard, he saw a cause he had worked so hard to create, grow and support receive a generous contribution and draw closer to his Ultimate goal.

PGT Trucking Revealed they would be donating $22,500 to Alexandre’s 5th Down for Haiti Campaign, which is raising money for children in Alexandre’s Hometown of Cap-Haitien, Haiti so they can purchase basic needs like food and educational materials. The standout Pitt defender had already raised $17,679 through public donations and PGT Trucking’s contribution brought him within $10,000 of his $50,000 goal.

