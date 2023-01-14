Pitt Panthers CB MJ Devonshire’s ‘Pitt Six’ Gloves Enshrined at College Football Hall of Fame

PITTSBURGH — When the ball came careening off of Bryce Ford-Wheaton’s hands and fell into the mitts of MJ Devonshire, who then returned the interception 54 yards to give the Pitt Panthers a late lead over Rival West Virginia, he didn’t just make Backyard Brawl history, but college football history as well.

The gloves Devonshire wore when he made that decisive interception in front of the largest crowd in Pittsburgh sports history to essentially win the first football game between Pitt and West Virginia in 11 years now Belong to the College Football Hall of Fame.

