Pitt Panthers Basketball Supports Damar Hamlin From Afar

PITTSBURGH — In the wake of Damar Hamlin’s Sudden and scary Collapse in the middle of the Bills-Bengals game earlier this week, the Pitt Panthers community has come together to offer their good wishes and prayers for a valued former football player and person.

Pitt basketball used the platform a home game against No. 11 Virginia provided to show the world they are keeping Hamlin in their hearts and minds, too. The Panthers wore warm-up t-shirts with “Chasing Millions” printed across the chest before tip-off and during a first half timeout, messages of love from around the country played on the scoreboard while the crowd at the Petersen Events Center applauded.

