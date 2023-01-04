Pitt Panthers Basketball Supports Damar Hamlin From Afar

PITTSBURGH — In the wake of Damar Hamlin’s Sudden and scary Collapse in the middle of the Bills-Bengals game earlier this week, the Pitt Panthers community has come together to offer their good wishes and prayers for a valued former football player and person.

Pitt basketball used the platform a home game against No. 11 Virginia provided to show the world they are keeping Hamlin in their hearts and minds, too. The Panthers wore warm-up t-shirts with “Chasing Millions” printed across the chest before tip-off and during a first half timeout, messages of love from around the country played on the scoreboard while the crowd at the Petersen Events Center applauded.

“[Hamlin]’s part of our community, our Athletic department,” Capel said. “I got to know him. Unbelievable young man. Great spirit. Every time I got to see him, he was in a good mood. Unbelievable personality, so our thoughts and prayers are with his family, the Bills family, everyone in the NFL.”

One of those players who knew Hamlin so well was Nike Sibande, who helped organize the effort to wear the shirts before the game began.

“A close friend brought them up for us and we just wanted to wear them to support Damar,” Sibande said. “We all know the situation that he’s going through and we all got our hands together for him. So we definitely wanted to show our support for him and our love for him.”

Nelly Cummings, a Pittsburgh native and friend of Hamlin’s, echoed Sibande’s sentiment and emphasized how deep the love for him runs throughout the city because of his generosity and selflessness.

“He’s a real genuine person,” Cummings said. “He just wants to help everyone out. He’s really giving and he just wants to see everybody win. Really selfless guy who really cares about people and we care about him too.”

Capel closed his comments with a shot of optimism about Hamlin, who he said is known for the toughness and resilience that will help him well as he tries to recover from the cardiac arrest that has him in such critical condition.

Scroll to Continue

“We know he’s a fighter and he’ll continue to fight and everyone stay prayed up,” Capel said.

Make sure you bookmark Inside the Panthers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage and so much more!

Pitt Players Sport Warm-Up Shirts Supporting Damar Hamlin Before Virginia Game

Damar Hamlin’s Uncle Says Former Pitt Safety Progressing Well

Pitt HC Pat Narduzzi Tweets Message of Support for Damar Hamlin

Former Pitt S Damar Hamlin Remains in Critical Condition at UC Hospital

Pitt Players, Coaches Post Messages of Support for Damar Hamlin

Family of Damar Hamlin Releases First Statement Since Injury