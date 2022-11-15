Pitt Panthers Basketball Signs 2023 High School Recruiting Class

PITTSBURGH — The Pitt Panthers have closed the book on their 2023 high school recruiting class and announced the sighting of three recruits to national letters of intent. Marlon Barnes Jr., Carlton Carrington and Jaland Lowe combine to make up a class that ranks 2nd in the ACC and 21st nationally, according to 247Sports.

Barnes, a former high school teammate of current Panther John Hugley, is a three-star forward from Cleveland, Ohio and the No. 5 players in his state. Carrington, a combo guard from Maryland, is a top-100 player in Rivals’ 2023 rankings. Lowe, the latest addition to the class, is also the highest-rated – a Consensus four-star Recruit and the second-highest-rated commit of head Coach Jeff Capel’s time at Pitt.

