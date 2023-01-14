Pitt Panthers at Georgia Tech: Game Info, Odds, Three Storylines

PITTSBURGH — The Pitt Panthers have suffered consecutive losses for the first time since November and escaped the most difficult part of their schedule with two victories over ranked opponents, a one-point loss to the league’s first place squad and an eight-point loss on the road at No. 24 Duke.

This has historically been a danger zone for Jeff Capel-led teams. Now it’s time to start stacking wins if the Panthers want to avoid a second half collapse. Beginning with a mid-afternoon tip-off against the Yellow Jackets, the Panthers’ next three opponents own a combined record of 15-35. Pitt has tested their mettle against some of the best teams in the ACC and fared as well as one could hope, but now it’s time to take care of business before the Slate gets tougher.

