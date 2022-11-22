Pitt Men’s Basketball Receives $1.25 Million Gift from the Valasek Family

PITTSBURGH — Family has always come first for Chris Valasek. A proud Pitt alumnus, and Lifelong Pitt Basketball fan, Chris grew up going to games with his father, uncles, and brothers. He continues that tradition with friends and family to this day.

This fall, to further their support of the program, the Valasek family committed $1.25 million towards facility upgrades. In recognition of their generosity, the Petersen Event Center’s newest premium space, located right where their family used to sit, will be named the Valasek Family Club.

“On behalf of Pitt Athletics, I want to extend our highest appreciation to Chris Valasek and his family for their tremendous commitment to Pitt basketball,” said Director of Athletics, Heather Lyke. “The unveiling of the state-of-the-art Valasek Family Club in the Petersen Events Center is a fitting tribute to their Incredible generosity as well as their passionate long-time support of the Panthers. They are outstanding Pitt people, and we are so Thankful for their friendship.”

The Valasek Family Club is located on the Concourse level of the Petersen Events Center above the Campus View Club. Featuring 40 luxury stadium seats, accordion glass doors that open to overlook the court, and a large lounge space for Hospitality with multiple Televisions and surround sound, the Valasek Family Club will be a premium space for basketball games. On non-game days, it will be used as a special events and meeting space.

“Our program is extremely grateful for Chris Valasek’s generosity and support,” said head Coach Jeff Capel . “This gift will allow us to make necessary enhancements to our facilities, benefitting current and future Pitt Men’s Basketball student-athletes.”

Since graduating with his degree in computer science, Chris has seen success in his career as a computer security researcher and is currently a director of security engineering at Cruise Automation. He stayed connected to the University of Pittsburgh as a football and men’s basketball season ticket holder and began to give back with his first gift to the men’s basketball program in 2016.

“My family and I are thrilled to make this commitment to Pitt Men’s Basketball,” said Chris Valasek ’05. “Some of my fondest memories from college came during basketball games at the Petersen Events Center. I am proud to support Coach Capel and our players as they represent our great University on the hardwood.”