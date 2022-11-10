Pitt Men’s Basketball commits officially sign during early signing period

The good feeling around the Pittsburgh Panthers Men’s basketball program is continuing to roll. After a win against UT-Martin that left good impressions among the fan base, it looks like there is more good news ahead.

All three of the recruiting class of 2023 will sign to play for the Panthers next season. The two 4 stars and 3-star prospects will look to help try to continue to grow a Panthers program that has fallen on hard times. This is so far the best recruiting class under Jeff Capel according to 24/7 Sports. The current class is currently ranked #21 in the country and is currently the #2 class in the ACC trailing only Capel’s former program in the Duke Blue Devils.

The first player to sign was 4-star guard Carlton Carrington. The 6’4 shooting guard is the 15th-ranked shooting guard in the country and the third-ranked player in Maryland according to 24/7 Sports.

The next player to sign with Pitt today is 3-star forward Marlon Barnes. The 6’6 small forward is the 63rd-ranked small forward and the ninth-ranked player in the state of Ohio according to 24/7 Sports.

The final player, Jaland Lowe, will make his signing official on Friday in Texas.

Jaland Lowe is the highest-ranked Recruit of the Pitt recruiting class. The 6’1 point guard is the 13th-ranked point guard and the 6th-ranked player in the state of Texas according to 24/7 sports.