Pitt Football To Host Two 5-Star Recruits At Tennessee Game

This coming Saturday is shaping up to be a big day for the Pitt football program both on and off the field.

The top storyline will be the Panthers looking to beat a very talented Tennessee team in order to remain undefeated. A win would also put Pitt in a very good position to gain some confidence and give them a legitimate opportunity to start the season 6-0 prior to a challenging road game on October 22 at Louisville.

A marquee game like this one always attracts big recruits, and that’s certainly going to be the case this week as Pat Narduzzi and his staff are set to host two five-star recruits.

2023 five-star wide receiver Hykeem Williams will be making an unofficial visit and will be joined by the top junior wide receiver in the country.

Pittsburgh Sports Now has confirmed that 2024 5-star wide receiver Ryan Wingo from St. Louis, Missouri will travel to Acrisure Stadium for his first Unofficial visit to Pitt.

Wingo (6’2″, 195-pounds) is ranked by Rivals as the No. 7 overall player in the Class of 2024, with offers from programs like Arkansas, Florida, LSU, Miami, Michigan, Ole Miss, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Penn State, Tennessee, Texas, Texas A&M, West Virginia and Wisconsin.

Pitt Makes Early Impression on 2024 5-Star WR Ryan Wingo, Planning Unofficial Visit

Wingo was in Columbus Saturday night for Ohio State’s Matchup against Notre Dame and 247’s Steve Wiltfong is reporting that Wingo will make upcoming visits to both Texas A&M and Tennessee.

As PSN reported last month, the other major storyline on Saturday is the visit from Pitt’s top target in the Class of 2023 5-star wide receiver Hykeem Williams.

Williams previously made his official visit to Pitt in June but will be returning this week to take in a game on an unofficial visit. As things currently stand, Williams is set to make his college decision at the end of this month.

Williams will be in New Orleans Tonight for Florida State’s season opener against LSU. The Seminoles are making a late push for Williams, as they also recently hosted him on July 28 for an unofficial visit.

While this is pure speculation, the four leading teams for this elite talent appear to be (in no order): Texas A&M, Florida State, Miami and Pitt.

The fact that Williams is making a return trip to Pitt this weekend in order to see Tiquan Underwood and to take in a game is nothing but a positive for Pitt as they hope to land quite possibly the biggest recruit in the history of the program.