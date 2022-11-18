Pitt Football Loses Another Commit in Zion Fowler

PITTSBURGH — The Pitt Panthers continue to lose commits in the 2023 class as wide receiver Zion Fowler announced he will not play football at Acrisure Stadium in college.

The 6’1, 185-pound wideout from St. Peter’s Prep in Jersey City, New Jersey committed to the Panthers back in October of 2021 over schools like UMass and Virginia Tech. He’ll now open up his recruiting once again, marking another lost Recruit late in the year for Pitt.

Fowler’s de-commitment seems to be a trend as Pitt has struggled to utilize their wide receivers this season.

With Israel Abanikanda leading the Panthers’ offense, Kedon Slovis and the wideouts have been a second option for Pitt. And over the last several weeks, they lost their biggest recruit in Kenny Minchey, now followed by Fowler.

The Panthers are 6-4 heading into Senior Day against Duke.

