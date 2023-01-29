Pitt Football Junior Day Reaction From Recruits

Pitt football Hosted their second Junior Day on Saturday. Recruits from the 2024 and 2025 classes came to visit the program, got a tour of facilities, met with coaches and joined the Oakland Zoo during Pitt basketball’s upset win over No. 20 Miami in dramatic fashion. Pitt had a successful Junior Day last weekend, as well. Class of 2024 running back Juelz Goff committed and so did Twins in Class of 2023 Offensive lineman Brady and Graysen Riffe as preferred walk ons.

Here are the reactions from the recruits who attended and what they thought of Pitt during their visit.

*Check back as we’ll be updating this story throughout the day.

**2024 athlete Caleb Williams from Canton, Michigan. Williams holds offers from Pitt, Tennessee, Nebraska and Central Michigan.

**2024 Offensive tackle Aidan Lynch from Flanders, New Jersey. Holds offers from Temple, Old Dominion, UMass and Princeton.

**2024 3-star defensive lineman Francis Brewu received an offer from Pitt yesterday while attending Junior Day. Brewu (6’2″, 270-pounds) Akron, Ball State, Boston College, Bowling Green, Cincinnati, Duke, Iowa State, Kent State, Miami (OH), Ohio U., Toledo and Western Michigan. Brewu Attends Thomas Worthington High School in Columbus, Ohio.

**2025 athlete Ayden Annarino from Pickerington, Ohio.

**2025 athlete Jaimier Scott from Cincinnati, Ohio. Scott (6’1″, 177-pounds) holds offers from Pitt, Penn State, West Virginia, Wisconsin, Purdue and Cincinnati. Scott received his Pitt offer two weeks ago from Randy Bates.

**2024 3-star athlete Leo Colombi (6’4″, 195-pounds) from Chardon, Ohio. Colombi holds offers from Akron, Miami (Ohio), Ohio U., Toledo and Western Michigan.

**2024 athlete Javier Etheridge from Mt. Healthy High School in Cincinnati, Ohio. Etheridge holds offers from Pitt, West Virginia, Akron and Central Michigan.

**2025 DE Javion Hilson from Cocoa, Florida. Hilson (6’5″, 230) holds an offer from Pitt.

**2025 athlete Tyson Long from Pickerington, Ohio.

*2025 athlete Trey McNutt from Shaker Heights HS in Cleveland, Ohio. Holds offers from Pitt, West Virginia, Akron, Bowling Green, Toledo and Eastern Michigan.

*2024 4-Star OLB Brian Robinson from Youngstown, Ohio. Holds offers from Pitt, Auburn, Florida State, Georgia, Michigan, Notre Dame, Penn State, Tennessee, Texas A&M, USC, Virginia Tech, Washington and West Virginia.