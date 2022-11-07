Pitt Falls To #14 Virginia In ACC Quarterfinals, 1-0

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA – The No. 6 seed Pitt Men’s Soccer team (8-4-5, 3-2-3 ACC) fell 1-0 on the road against No. 3 Seeded Virginia Sunday night in the ACC Championship Quarterfinals at Klockner Stadium in Charlottesville, VA.

With the loss, Pitt will now wait until Monday, Nov. 14 to see who they will play in the upcoming 2022 NCAA Tournament.

The Panthers had the first good scoring chance of the match in the 12thth minute as Lucas Rosa sent a great cross into the box where Valentine Noel came streaking and volleyed a shot that was stopped by the Virginia keeper in tight.

Virginia responded with their first chance of the match a couple minutes later as Leo Afonso found some space on the left side of the box but his low shot was saved by a diving Joe van der Sar .

The Cavaliers broke through with the first goal of the match in the 20th minute as Reese Miller buried the ball into the right corner from the left side of the box.

The Panthers had a couple great chances to tie the game down the stretch of the opening half as Bertin Jacquesson ripped a shot off the cross bar in the 30th minute that was cleared away by the UVA defense and Rodrigo Almeida hit a one-time shot from the top of the box that narrowly missed the upper corner.

The only chance of the opening 15 minutes of the second half came from Virginia as they had a great look to extend the lead to two but van der Sar made a huge kick stop to keep the Panthers within one.

Almeida made a great move to get free at the top of the box in the 67th minute but his hard left-footed shot was saved by the diving keeper. Rosa gathered the rebound and took another shot that Holden Brown punched out of play.

In the 78th minute, Jacquesson created some room at the top of the box and ripped a shot that was stopped by the UVA keeper to help the Cavaliers maintain the 1-0 lead.

For the match, Pitt held the 13-8 edge in shots as Jacquesson led the Panthers with four shots in the loss.

