Pitt Basketball Visitor List for Pitt-Tennessee Football Game

Over the weekend, Pitt’s basketball program will welcome several top recruits to campus for recruiting visits.

2023 JALAND LOWE – OFFICIAL VISITS

Lowe is one of the Panthers’ top priorities in the 2023 class at the moment. The four-star, 6-foot-1 point guard is ranked as the No. 75 player in the Nation by 247 Sports and is right at the top of Pitt’s board along with recent visitor Ty-Laur Johnson.

“I’m excited to see and talk with the coaching staff and players,” Lowe told Pittsburgh Sports Now on Friday before his trip. “I’m also excited for the football game.”

2024 DEL JONES – UNOFFICIAL VISITS

Jones is a 6-foot-3 point guard out of Huntington Prep in West Virginia. He is 247Sports’ No. 78 players in the 2024 class, and has been hearing from Pitt associate head Coach Milan Brown for a while now.

“I’m looking forward to learn the guy’s schedule and how like to play, what the coaches think I need to work on before coming into college and really just observing the school’s atmosphere,” he told PSN.

2024 MATTHEW GILHOOL – UNOFFICIAL VISITS

Gilhool is a 6-foot-10 forward out of Elizabethtown, Pennsylvania who plays for Westtown. He has visited Penn State and West Virginia already this summer, and now takes his trip to Pitt for the Tennessee game.

Matt Gilhool popped due to his nose for the rim as a cutter, three-level touch & feel off-ball High IQ 6-10, 2024 big w/ a growing Perimeter game, range as a rebounder & ancillary playmaking Instincts@Matthew_Gilhool| @EtownBearsHoops| @PhillyPride2024| @madehoops #MADEAcademy pic.twitter.com/jh4Dwr0o5i — Max Feldman (@MaxFeldman6) October 1, 2021

2024 THOMAS SORBER – UNOFFICIAL VISITS

Sorber is a 6-foot-9, 250-pound power forward out of Archbishop Ryan (Philadelphia, PA). ESPN Ranks Sorber as the No. 52 players in the class of 2024.

Huge stock riser this summer: ’24 PF @ThomasSorber_ of @TeamFinalEYBL & @ARyanbasketball 📈 Since these clips in early July in AC, he has picked up 6 more offers from: Providence, VTech, Mississippi St., Maryland, George Mason & Albany Big time player ⭐️ | @TheHoopHerald🔋 pic.twitter.com/k2CoP5InlE — Noah Buono ❄️ (@snowdot3) August 18, 2022

PSN has also gathered a list of all of the football recruits that will be in attendance for the Tennessee game which can be found HERE.