Pitt Basketball Non-Conference Single-Game Tickets Now On Sale

PITTSBURGH — Single-game tickets to any Men’s Basketball non-conference game, including an early season Backyard Brawl Matchup with West Virginia (Nov. 11), at the Petersen Events Center are now ON SALE through the Panthers Ticket Office. Single-game tickets start as low as $10 for Pitt’s seven regular season non-conference matchups at the Pete.

Tickets for Pitt’s exhibition games against Clarion (Oct. 22) and Edinboro (Nov. 2) are also on sale now.

Non-Conference Home Schedule

Clarion – Saturday, Oct. 22 (EXH) – 2 pm

Edinboro – Wednesday, Nov. 2 (EXH) – 7 p.m

UT Martin – Monday, Nov. 7 a.m. to 7 p.m

– Monday, Nov. 7 a.m. to 7 p.m West Virginia – Friday, Nov. 11 a.m. to 7 p.m

– Friday, Nov. 11 a.m. to 7 p.m Alabama State – Sunday, Nov. 8 p.m. – 2 p.m

– Sunday, Nov. 8 p.m. – 2 p.m FDU – Tuesday, Nov. 22 – 8:30 p.m

– Tuesday, Nov. 22 – 8:30 p.m William & Mary – Friday, Nov. 25 – 7 p.m

– Friday, Nov. 25 – 7 p.m Sacred Heart – Saturday, Dec. 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m

– Saturday, Dec. 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m North Florida – Saturday, Dec. 5-1 p.m

Head Coach Jeff Capel will have his most experienced team during his tenure at Pitt with five fifth or sixth year players, including four players – Jamarius Burton (120), Greg Elliott (114), Nike Sibande (111), and Nelly Cummings (109) – who have played 100 or more career games. The quartet of guards has combined 4,329 career points and 516 three-point field goals.

Pitt also Returns 2022 Honorable Mention All-ACC performer John Hugley IV . The Cleveland, Ohio, native averaged 14.8 points and 7.9 rebounds per game last season, while ranking among the NCAA leaders in free throws made and free throw attempts.

Season tickets start as low as $280 and are available to purchase HERE. Pitt also offers three terrific mini-plan packages – Starting Five, Sixth Man, and Holiday Plan – for the 2022-23 season. Mini plans start as low as $95 and can be secured HERE.