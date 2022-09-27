Pitt Basketball Mini Plans On Sale Now

PITTSBURGH – Mini plans for the 2022-23 Pitt Men’s Basketball season are now on sale through the Panthers Tickets Office. Fans will have three terrific mini plan options – Starting Five package, Sixth Man package, and Holiday Break package – to catch the Panthers in action at the Petersen Events Center.

Mini plans start as low as $95 and can be secured HERE.

The Starting Five plan allows fans to select the Nov. 11 Backyard Brawl Matchup against West Virginia along with one additional non-conference contest and three ACC games (excluding North Carolina and Syracuse). As an added benefit, fans will have the option to add the North Carolina (Dec. 30 or Dec. 31) and/or Syracuse (Feb. 25) games at the single-game rate prior to the general public on-sale. Starting Five plan ticket locations are in the upper level (sideline, corner, and baseline) of the Petersen Events Center.

The Sixth Man plan enables fans to purchase tickets to either the North Carolina or Syracuse game, three additional ACC contests and a pair of non-conference games (excluding West Virginia). Fans will be able to add on the Backyard Brawl contest at the single-game rate prior to the general public on-sale. Ticket locations for the Sixth Man plan are lower baseline, lower corner, upper sideline, upper corner and upper baseline.

The Holiday Break package allows fans to secure Oakland Zoo seating (Zoo A, Zoo B, Zoo I), an Oakland Zoo t-shirt, and tickets to three of the following games; Alabama State (Nov. 20), Fairleigh Dickinson (Nov. 22), William & Mary (Nov. 25), North Florida (Dec. 17), and Virginia (Jan. 3).

In addition to the mini plan on sale, season ticket holders and Panther Club members are also now able to purchase additional single-game tickets for matchups against West Virginia, North Carolina, and Syracuse at the season ticket holder rate.

Season tickets start as low as $280 and are available to purchase HERE. Group tickets, and single-game tickets will be available at a later date. Fans are encouraged to complete the interest form to receive the most up-to-date information on available tickets HERE.

Game times and television designations are expected to be released in the near future.