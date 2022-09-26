Pitt Basketball Holds First Practice & Media Availability

PITTSBURGH – Head Coach Jeff Capel and the 2022-23 Pitt Men’s Basketball team held their first official practice of the season Monday afternoon at the Petersen Events Center. Following the practice session Capel along with Jamarius Burton , Greg Elliott and John Hugley IV met with local media to discuss preparations for the upcoming season.

Pitt has rebuilt its roster heading into Capel’s fifth season by retaining core players from a year ago in Honorable Mention All-ACC big man John Hugley IV Veteran guards Jamarius Burton and Nike Sibande along with Talented young wings William Jeffress and Nate Santos .

The Panthers used the transfer portal as well as the late spring signing period to bring in seven newcomers ready to compete for early playing time. Grad transfer guards Nelly Cummings and Greg Elliott as well as transfer Blake Hinson bring experience, basketball IQ, scoring pop, and three-point shooting to the rotation, while JUCO center Federico Federico adds size, rebounding and interior defense to the team.

Dior Johnson , a top 35 Recruit nationally and Pitt’s highest ranked incoming freshman since Steven Adams, Headlines a three-man freshman class with tremendous upside. Johnson is an attacking guard with the ability to create offense for his teammates and for himself, while Spanish Twins Guillermo Diaz Graham and Jorge Diaz Graham possess a terrific combination of size, skill, shooting, and feel for the game.

Pitt will host Clarion (Oct. 22) and Edinboro (Nov. 2) in exhibition play before opening the season Monday, Nov. 7 at the Petersen Events Center against Tennessee Martin. The Panthers also host West Virginia (Nov. 11) in the 189th meeting of the Backyard Brawl before traveling to Brooklyn to face Preseason Top 25 foe Michigan in the opening round of the Legends Classic (Nov. 16).

NOTES

The 2022-23 version of the Panthers has already combined to play 631 career games, 159 more games played than last season’s roster and 300 more games than the roster from Capel’s first season at Pitt. Cummings, Burton, Sibande and Elliott have each played over 100 career games. Cummings, Burton and Sibande have each started at least 75 career games.

Pitt enters the season with five players with 70 or more career three-point field goals. Sibande (203), Cummings (149), Elliott (94) and Burton (70) have combined for 516 career threes. Last season, Pitt’s roster entered the season with just 203 career three-point field goals (excludes Sibande who missed the season with a knee injury).

Hugley IV is one of two returning players in the ACC (along with Armando Bacot, North Carolina) to average 14.5 or more points and 7.5 or more rebounds per game a year ago.

Sibande (1,570 points) returns from injury to combine with Cummings (1,112) and Burton (1,003) to give Pitt three 1,000-point scorers in the backcourt.

Hinson returns to action after missing the past two seasons. He averaged 9.1 points and made 91 three-point field goals while starting 58 of 60 career games at Ole Miss.

Jeffress is currently sidelined with a foot injury and is expected to return to action in October.

TICKETS ARE ON SALE NOW

Season tickets start as low as $280 and are available to purchase HERE. Mini-plan packages, group tickets, and single-game tickets will be available at a later date. Fans are encouraged to complete the interest form to receive the most up-to-date information on available tickets HERE.