Pitt Basketball All 14: William Jeffress

Leading up to Pitt basketball's first game of the season on Nov. 7, Pittsburgh Sports Now will release profiles of each player on the active roster, including the walk-ons. We continue our All-14 series with a junior from Erie, PA who is looking to take his game to the next level this season.

Hometown: Erie, Pennsylvania

Height, Weight: 6’7, 205 LBS

Position: Forward

Number: 24

Year: Junior

Last year: Jeffress started 16 games as a sophomore last season, averaging 3.4 points and 3.3 rebounds per contest. The Erie native and former top-100 Recruit totaled 104 points, 21 steals, 12 blocks, and 102 rebounds on the season. He scored a season-best nine points in two games last year, once against Colgate (3-6 FG) and once against UMBC.

The storyline: Jeffress has struggled to hit outside shots since arriving at Pitt as one of the youngest players in the conference. He has shown flashes of solid defending ability and a pull-up jumper, but has not yet broken through on the offensive end. Jeffress suffered a foot injury that has kept him out for the past few weeks of practice, but according to his initial injury timeline, he should be back in time for the season opener against UT Martin on Nov. 7.

