Pitt Basketball All 14: Jamarius Burton

Leading up to the 2022-23 Pitt basketball season, Pittsburgh Sports Now will be releasing profiles on all of the players on the Panthers’ roster. We continue the series with a Veteran guard and the co-host of the Just Buckets podcast: JAMARIUS BURTON ” data-medium-file=”https://i0.wp.com/pittsburghsportsnow.com/wp-content/uploads/DH3_2823-1-scaled.jpg?fit=500%2C400&ssl=1″ data-large-file=”https://i0.wp.com/pittsburghsportsnow.com/wp-content/uploads/DH3_2823-1-scaled.jpg?fit=740%2C592&ssl=1″ loading=”lazy” class=”size-medium wp-image-143921″ alt=”” width=”500″ height=”400″ srcset=”https://i0.wp.com/pittsburghsportsnow.com/wp-content/uploads/DH3_2823-1-scaled.jpg?resize=500%2C400&ssl=1 500w, https://i0.wp.com/pittsburghsportsnow.com/wp-content/uploads/DH3_2823-1-scaled.jpg?resize=1024%2C819&ssl=1 1024w, https://i0.wp.com/pittsburghsportsnow.com/wp-content/uploads/DH3_2823-1-scaled.jpg?resize=768%2C614&ssl=1 768w, https://i0.wp.com/pittsburghsportsnow.com/wp-content/uploads/DH3_2823-1-scaled.jpg?resize=1536%2C1229&ssl=1 1536w, https://i0.wp.com/pittsburghsportsnow.com/wp-content/uploads/DH3_2823-1-scaled.jpg?w=2048&ssl=1 2048w, https://i0.wp.com/pittsburghsportsnow.com/wp-content/uploads/DH3_2823-1-scaled.jpg?w=1480&ssl=1 1480w” sizes=”(max-width: 500px) 100vw, 500px” data-recalc-dims=”1″/>

Hometown: Urbana-Champaign, IL

Height, Weight: 6’4, 200 LBs

Position: Guard

Number: 11

Year: Grad. Student

Last Year: Burton starred for the Panthers in his first year in the program, providing consistency from the back court. The Texas Tech transfer averaged 12.4 points per game, starting 26 contests on the year and leading the team in free-throw percentage at 88%. Burton played the most minutes on the team and hit perhaps the most memorable shot of his career, sinking a buzzer-beater in Madison Square Garden to take down St. John’s.

The storyline: Burton enters his final season of college ball ready to lead this year’s team full of veterans. While last year, he was really the Lone Veteran guard in the rotation, Burton can now look to vets Nike Sibande, Nelly Cummings, and Greg Elliott for scoring help. Burton is a smart, physical guard who will dominate smaller guards in the paint and stop on a dime to hit his go-to mid-range jumper. Expect him to sit right up near the top of the team’s scoring leaders and have a big season leading the Panthers.

PODCAST FEATURES

Burton is a co-host of the Just Buckets podcast on Pittsburgh Sports Now.