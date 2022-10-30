Pitt Basketball All 14: Greg Elliott

Leading up to Pitt basketball’s first game of the season on Nov. 7, Pittsburgh Sports Now will release profiles of each player on the active roster, including the walk-ons.

We continue our All-14 series with Marquette transfer Greg Elliott.

GREG ELLIOTT

Hometown: Detroit, Michigan

Height, Weight: 6’3, 180 LBS

Position: Guard

Number: 3

Year: Grad. Student

Last year: Last season, in his fourth season at Marquette, Elliott averaged seven points per game. Elliott hit a career-high 1.2 three pointers per game for the Golden Eagles, draining 39% of his threes. He shot a career-high 88.7% from the free-throw line and had four games with more than 15 points.

The storyline: Elliott has battled injuries throughout his four-year college career. Now, after transferring in from Marquette, he assumes the role of Sharpshooter for a Pitt team that hasn’t shot the ball well from outside over the past few years. Elliott has improved his scoring averages with each season he has played, and has shot as high as 46% from three-point range in a season. Expect him to thrive on the outside and pose a real threat to opposing defenses from beyond the arch. The Veteran started in Pitt’s exhibition game and should play lots of minutes on the wing this year for Pitt.

IN HIS OWN WORDS:

Elliott on his goals for this season at Pitt:

“I’m super excited about this season. Personally, I want to get Pitt basketball back to where it’s supposed to be. Getting to the tournament, making runs in the ACC tournament. I feel like that’s something Pittsburgh’s been needing for a while now. Me getting here and talking to people from here, I get an uber ride and they’re telling me, oh, you play for Pitt?’ We need y’all to be good.’ That’s not something I’m used to. They think Pitt basketball should be good, and it should be. It hasn’t happened, so you can tell that’s hurting them for real. It would feel good for me personally to help get them back to where they want to be.”

Elliott on which NBA player he looks to for moves:

“Me, personally, I’d probably say CJ McCollum. I know I don’t have the ball in my hand as much as he does, but when I do get the ball, I try and be as efficient as I can like he does with the ball. That’s one thing that I like watching his game, is how efficient he is with the way he moves. So I try and put that in my game.”

Watch Greg Elliott on the Just Buckets podcast on Pittsburgh Sports Now!