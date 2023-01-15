Pitt at Georgia Tech Takeaways: Panthers Pull Off Rare ACC Road Win

PITTSBURGH — The Pitt Panthers pulled off a rare feat – an road win in ACC play. They ended the weekend as one of just three teams with a winning record in conference games on the road after defeating Georgia Tech.

The Panthers got a taste of just how difficult life traveling in the ACC is this week. After blowing a double-digit second half lead to Duke mere days ago, they seemed destined to do it again in Atlanta against Georgia Tech. But the play of their experienced guards kept the Yellow Jackets at arm’s length and snapped a two-game skid for Pitt.

