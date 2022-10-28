Pistons vs. Hawks odds, line: 2022 NBA picks, Oct. 28 predictions from proven computer models

The Atlanta Hawks will take on the Detroit Pistons at 7 pm ET on Friday at Little Caesars Arena. Detroit is 1-4 overall and 1-1 at home, while the Hawks are 3-1 overall and 1-0 on the road. Atlanta made the Eastern Conference Finals two seasons ago but was eliminated in the first round last season after making it through the play-in tournament. Meanwhile, Detroit hasn’t made a playoff appearance since 2019, Dwayne Casey’s first year at the helm.

The two Franchises have split their last 10 head-to-head matchups, but Detroit has covered the spread in seven of those games, including covering as 7.5-point home underdogs on Wednesday night. This time around, Atlanta is favored by 6.5 points in the Pistons vs. Hawks odds from Caesars Sportsbook and the over/under is set at 229.

Pistons vs. Hawks spread: Pistons +6.5

Pistons vs. Hawks over/under: 229 points

Pistons vs. Hawks money line: Detroit +210, Atlanta -260

What to know about the Detroit Pistons

The Pistons are out to make up for these teams’ game on Wednesday when Atlanta secured a 118-113 win over Detroit. The Pistons were able to cover the spread despite the loss and Bojan Bogdanovic continued his impressive start to the season with 33 points while shooting 12-of-21 from the floor and 6-of-12 from the 3-point line. Cade Cunningham also had a big game with 26 points, eight rebounds and six assists.

Allowing an average of 120.2 points per game, Detroit hasn’t exactly asserted itself on the defensive end. However, the team has started to put together an Offensive identity that should serve them well as a young team with plenty of athleticism on the wing. It ranks 12th in the NBA in pace (101.3 possessions per game) and ranks fifth in the league in free-throw attempts per game (26.6). Rookie Jaden Ivey (illness) is questionable for Tonight with Marvin Bagley III (knee) and Alec Burks (foot) out.

What to know about the Atlanta Hawks

Atlanta can attribute much of its success to point guard Trae Young, who had 35 points and six assists in Wednesday’s win. Young was able to supplement a poor shooting night (9-of-21 from the floor and 1-for-7 from the 3-point line) by going 16-of-17 from the free-throw line.

Defensively, the Hawks dominated the paint with both Clint Capela and John Collins blocking four shots apiece and Atlanta posting 12 blocks as a team. Collins also posted a double-double on 19 points and 11 rebounds while Dejounte Murray continued stuffing the stat sheet with 14 points, eight rebounds, eight assists, two blocks and two steals. Swingman Bogdan Bogdanovic (knee) is out for Atlanta.

