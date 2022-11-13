Pistons vs. Celtics live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NBA on TV, stream online

Who’s Playing

Boston @ Detroit

Current Records: Boston 9-3; Detroit 3-10

What to Know

The Detroit Pistons will be returning home after a two-game road trip. They and the Boston Celtics will face off at 7 pm ET Nov. 12 at Little Caesars Arena without much rest after finishing up games yesterday. Detroit hasn’t won a contest against Boston since February 16th, but they’ll be looking to end the drought Saturday.

The Pistons came up short against the New York Knicks on Friday, falling 121-112. One thing holding Detroit back was the mediocre play of shooting guard Jaden Ivey, who did not have his best game: he finished with ten points on 4-for-11 shooting and turned the ball over four times in his 25 minutes on the court.

Meanwhile, Boston didn’t have too much trouble with the Denver Nuggets at home on Friday as they won 131-112. Boston’s power forward Jayson Tatum did his thing and had 34 points and five assists in addition to eight rebounds. Tatum’s night made it three games in a row in which he has scored at least 31 points.

The Pistons are expected to lose this next one by 9. Those betting on them against the spread shouldn’t have high expectations for them since the Squad is 3-7 ATS when expected to lose.

Boston’s win lifted them to 9-3 while Detroit’s defeat dropped them down to 3-10. Allowing an average of 118.54 points per game, Detroit hasn’t exactly asserted themselves on the defensive end. We’ll see if they can patch up the holes in their defense before their upcoming matchup.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 7 pm ET

Saturday at 7 pm ET Where: Little Caesars Arena — Detroit, Michigan

Little Caesars Arena — Detroit, Michigan TV: Bally Sports – Detroit

Bally Sports – Detroit Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $49.00

Odds

The Celtics are a big 9-point favorite against the Pistons, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 9-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Boston have won 16 out of their last 25 games against Detroit.