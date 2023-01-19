Pistons vs Bulls Pick – NBA Predictions & Odds 1/19/23

Chicago Bulls (20-24) vs. Detroit Pistons (12-35)

January 19, 2023 3:00 pm EDT

The Line: Detroit Pistons +6; Over/Under: +233.5

(Get latest betting odds)

The Chicago Bulls and Detroit Pistons meet Thursday in NBA action at the Accor Arena. Let’s preview this game and give out a pick and prediction.

The Chicago Bulls Preview

The Chicago Bulls are averaging 114.5 points on 48.8 percent shooting and allowing 115.2 points on 47.7 percent shooting. DeMar DeRozan is averaging 26.1 points and 4.9 assists, while Zach LaVine is averaging 23.9 points and 4.6 rebounds. Nikola Vucevic is the third double-digit scorer and Patrick Williams is grabbing 4.1 rebounds. The Chicago Bulls are shooting 37.3 percent from beyond the arc and 81.7 percent from the free throw line. The Chicago Bulls are allowing 36.9 percent shooting from deep and are grabbing 42.2 rebounds per game.

The Detroit Pistons Preview

The Detroit Pistons are averaging 112.1 points on 45.4 percent shooting and allowing 119.5 points on 49.3 percent shooting. Bojan Bogdanovic is averaging 21.2 points and 3.6 rebounds, while Jaden Ivey is averaging 15.1 points and 4.3 assists. Saddiq Bey is the third double-digit scorer and Alec Burks is grabbing 3 rebounds. The Detroit Pistons are shooting 35.8 percent from beyond the arc and 77.2 percent from the free throw line. The Detroit Pistons are allowing 36.1 percent shooting from deep and are grabbing 42.4 rebounds per game.

Trends

The Bulls are 10-4-1 ATS in their last 15 games overall. The Pistons are 6-0 ATS in their last 6 Thursday games and 1-5 ATS in their last 6 games overall. The over is 9-4 in Bulls last 13 overall. The Bulls are 5-1 ATS in the last 6 meetings in Detroit and 11-1 ATS in the last 12 meetings.

Randy’s Free Pick

This is a weird game to cap because playing in a different country throws a monkey wrench into everything. With that said, The Pistons look like a team that’s in tank mode, and they don’t cover numbers despite being big underdogs every night. The Chicago Bulls are getting the best out of LaVine lately, and they’ve covered 10 of their last 15 tries. The Bulls need games like this if they’re going to make the playoffs. I’ll lay the chalk.