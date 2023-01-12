Pistons’ Nerlens Noel Questions MVP Voters, Defending Joel Embiid

For two-straight years, Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid came second to Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic in the MVP race. Detroit Pistons center and former Sixers pick Nerlens Noel questions those behind the decision to vote for Embiid as the runner-up after seeing what the big man has developed into over the years.

“Every year I’ve seen, he’s just taking great steps because his Talent was obviously always there, but he’s become just a leader, you know?” Nerlens Noel said, discussing Joel Embiid before their Matchup on Tuesday night. “Beyond a leader. [He’s] someone who gives himself and his body everything to the team, and you’ve seen that, and I don’t know why he’s not higher up there in the MVP votes. Somehow, the media doesn’t show him no love. You can see it every time he’s out there. He gives it his all.”

