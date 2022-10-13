Pistons Marvin Bagley III To Miss Start Of 2022-23 NBA Season

Looking to find ways to better themselves moving forward, the Detroit Pistons will be without one of their young, main talents to begin the 2022-23 NBA season.

On Tuesday night during the team’s preseason game against the Oklahoma City Thunder, forward Marvin Bagley III left the game with what the team called a “right knee injury” and he did not return. On Wednesday, it was revealed that Bagley had sustained a bone bruise and a sprained MCL in his right knee, sidelining him for the next several weeks.

While this is certainly good news in regards to the injury not being as severe as it could have been, the Pistons are not prepared to Rush the former second overall pick back to the court and he is expected to miss at least three or four weeks, meaning that he will miss roughly the first month of the regular season.

Bagley, 23, is getting ready to begin his fifth season in the league and his first full season with the Pistons, as he was traded to Detroit from the Sacramento Kings last season.

In 18 games with the Pistons, 8 of which he started in, Bagley averaged 14.6 points, 6.8 rebounds and he shot 55.5 percent from the floor in about 27.2 minutes per game.

Looking for impactful players around former No. 1 overall pick Cade Cunningham, Marvin Bagley’s role with the Pistons was expected to increase a lot heading into the new season.

Now, his status moving forward is to be determined and Detroit will have to look elsewhere for production at the power forward position, especially with Jerami Grant now with the Portland Trail Blazers.

The Pistons are set to begin the 2022-23 NBA season at home on October 19 when they welcome the Orlando Magic to town.