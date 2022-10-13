Pistons Marvin Bagley III To Miss Start Of 2022-23 NBA Season

Looking to find ways to better themselves moving forward, the Detroit Pistons will be without one of their young, main talents to begin the 2022-23 NBA season.

On Tuesday night during the team’s preseason game against the Oklahoma City Thunder, forward Marvin Bagley III left the game with what the team called a “right knee injury” and he did not return. On Wednesday, it was revealed that Bagley had sustained a bone bruise and a sprained MCL in his right knee, sidelining him for the next several weeks.

