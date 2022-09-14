Pistons Mailbag – WEDNESDAY, September 14

With training camp less than two weeks away, this week’s edition of Pistons Mailbag Dives into Battles to monitor, goals for the 2022-23 season and players to monitor.

@refunned: Where does Hamidou Diallo fit in with Jaden Ivey/Isaiah Livers/Alec Burks expected to take a lot of the minutes he got last year?

Langlois: My hunch is Diallo is penciled in for a spot with the second unit as camp opens and likely going into the season. But he’s one of a group of players – I’d lump him in with guys like Cory Joseph and Nerlens Noel – who are more or less on the rotation bubble. We know that Cade Cunningham, Saddiq Bey and Isaiah Stewart are locked. I think Jaden Ivey is an extremely likely bet to be in the rotation. After that, I’d group Marvin Bagley III, Kelly Olynyk, Killian Hayes and Alec Burks together as players who are heavy favorites to be part of the mix, too. That leaves probably two spots if Dwane Casey sticks with his typical pattern of a 10-man playing group. The last two spots, though, could very well be in flux from week to week or even game to game depending on performance and matchups. Injuries, alas, always have a say in the rotation’s identity.

Langlois: We’ll see what Dwane Casey has to say about that in less than two weeks when the Pistons open training camp with media day on Sept. 26. From a thousand yards, I don’t know that much has changed from the past two years once the ball gets thrown up. There is a much larger percentage of a future core in place now than two seasons or one season ago, of course, so while Troy Weaver is pretty well down the road with his efforts of the restoration, player development is still in its relative infancy. You could make the case that the five most valuable assets currently on the roster are Cade Cunningham, Jaden Ivey, Jalen Duren, Saddiq Bey and Isaiah Stewart. Bey is the oldest of the bunch at 23; Cunningham turns 21 on the eve of training camp; Stewart is 21, Ivey 20 and Duren 18. Casey said late last season that the balance would change some this season with more of an emphasis on earning time as opposed to automatically carving out time for the most recent high draft picks. I think that still holds, although the off-season trade of Jerami Grant and Unexpected results of draft night – when the Pistons wound up adding two Lottery Picks – has to alter the equation a little bit. Two years ago, there weren’t nearly the number of identifiable future assets on the roster with Weaver in the early days of his roster reconstruction, so it was relatively easy to find playing time for the handful of those young players. Now there are two handfuls of them – 11 players 24 or Younger – and that sets up a very competitive environment to establish bona fides within the group. Casey is always going to Coach to win games but the Pistons also will be vigilant about making sure they’re prioritizing the development of the assets they’ve worked so hard to accrue over the past few years.

@varnerdavictor/IG: What veteran player/free agent could be a good addition to the team?

Langlois: If you’re talking about right now, before training camp, I don’t think there’s much likelihood there will be any additions made. The Pistons, in fact, have one more guaranteed contract (16) than the maximum allowable 15, so they have some maneuvering to do before the Oct. 19 regular-season opener. If they don’t address the overage via trade, then they’ll have to make a tough cut. If you’re talking down the road, the area of ​​the roster where the Pistons might like to staff up is on the wing. They’re in no danger of not being able to field credible units with Cade Cunningham, Saddiq Bey, Isaiah Livers, Hamidou Diallo, Kevin Knox and Alec Burks, but in an age where it’s not uncommon to play three or four wing types at any given time it’s the one area that they might look to bolster if the opportunity arises. With Cunningham’s ability to play point guard, the Pistons can easily play multiple wings at a time and that can be to their advantage if they have a deep stable of those players.

@adamoswald7/IG: Best guess starting five if you had to guess today?

Langlois: The two you can write into the Oct. 19 scorebook today are Cade Cunningham and Saddiq Bey, assuming they both stay healthy through the preseason. I don’t think anyone would argue with that contention. I’m almost as confident in slotting Isaiah Stewart in as the third starter. His physicality and motor are important parts of the identity the Pistons have worked to establish, he’s admired by teammates and trusted by coaches. I’d give Jaden Ivey the next best chance to start. His athleticism adds a dynamic element to the lineup and he fits ideally, on paper, at both ends with Cade Cunningham. After that, it’s anyone’s guess. There’s no one who rises to an even-money bet to be that fifth starter. Alec Burks brings 3-point shooting and scoring punch, but I wonder if he’s not looked at as too valuable to move off the second unit where he’d be the scoring anchor. Burks is a prime candidate to be in the closing lineup in my book. If Dwane Casey decides the best way to maximize the Wealth of big men the Pistons have on the roster is to start two of them, then Marvin Bagley III or Kelly Olynyk would be considered. The dark horse from my point of view is Isaiah Livers. He brings a nice mix of shooting, size, defense and basketball IQ and starting him might cause fewer matchup problems and provide a pathway towards striking a nice balance between first and second units. That all depends on Livers continuing in training camp the momentum he established in the last few weeks of his rookie season and carried over into training camp.

@DonJuan_Junya: Any word on when the Pistons will hold their open practice that they have every year?

Langlois: Stay tuned. I’m sure there will be an announcement coming at some point. It hinges on finding a sweet spot between the Pistons preseason schedule and the Little Caesars Arena event schedule. A typical date is the Saturday between the end of the preseason and the start of the regular season. But LCA appears booked for a concert on that day, Oct. 15, and the Red Wings are hosting Montreal the Friday night before that. October 16, a Sunday, might be a possibility. LCA appears available and the Lions are on their bye week.

@e_old_/IG: What is a realistic expectation for Jalen Duren this year? Playing time/actual time with the team?

Langlois: Good question. I will be curious to hear Dwane Casey’s thoughts on the topic. Casey has said Duren reminds him of Shawn Kemp, which should certainly raise some eyebrows. But the Pistons are mindful that Duren is 18. Even if he’s beyond his years physically, they’re going to tread carefully throwing too much at him too soon. I’ll be curious to hear Casey’s thoughts on how the Pistons plan to utilize the Motor City Cruise, their G League affiliate, in the development plan for Duren. The Pistons have four veteran big men – Isaiah Stewart, Marvin Bagley III, Kelly Olynyk and Nerlens Noel – all very capable of handling 20 to 30 minutes a game in an era where it’s often tough to play two true big men together. Clearly, there is no need to force feed Duren. My sense is they’ll place value on him getting as many repetitions as possible and the best place to ensure that, at least in the early weeks of the season (and once the Cruise season begins in early November) will be in the G League . But I don’t know that they’ll have a rigid blueprint, either. If Duren holds his own in training camp against those veterans, they aren’t likely going to hold him back.

@RBNesbitt: What training camp/preseason positional battles should we keep our eyes on?