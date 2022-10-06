Pistons Mailbag – THURSDAY, October 6

Lots of chatter about the rookies, Jaden Ivey and Jalen Duren, to get us off and running in this week’s edition of Pistons Mailbag.

@5supwoo/IG: Are y’all starting Ivey and Duren?

Langlois: Jaden Ivey seems very likely to be in the starting lineup, assuming he’s healthy, come Oct. 19 when the Pistons host Orlando to open the regular season. Jalen Duren still seems like a long shot. But Duren appears well ahead of where I expected him to be based on what his coaches and teammates have said about him in the first week of training camp and what he showed in Tuesday’s preseason opener at New York, when he led all players with 14 rebounds in 24 minutes. It’s not just his rebounding at both ends, though. Duren has some real potential with his athleticism and burgeoning ballhandling skills and passing instincts to play something like a Bam Adebayo role in the offense Someday – and that Someday appears sooner than we might have anticipated when the Pistons drafted him as an 18-year-old . I truly expected that some time with the Motor City Cruise would be in his future given the Pistons depth chart and his resume. Remember, Duren was originally supposed to be part of the 2022 high school recruiting class but reclassified at the last minute, enrolled at Memphis last fall and made himself eligible for the 2022 NBA draft. So Ivey seems close to a lock to start based on the obvious impact his athleticism and playmaking can have on the offense and for how well he seems to fit in a lineup with Cade Cunningham as the primary ballhandler. Duren is going to have to earn a role when the options include Isaiah Stewart, Marvin Bagley III and Nerlens Noel. You don’t want to move him ahead of those guys without Merit and then have to deal with the consequences of reducing his role if the world is still moving too fast for him. But he’s giving off strong signs that he’s ready for this new world he’s stepped into. It will be one of the most fascinating storylines in a season filled with them to follow.

@TylerButash1: How did Ivey and Duren look like the best players on the team?

Langlois: Cade Cunningham and Saddiq Bey didn’t shoot well. Dwane Casey talked about the Knicks coming out with a level of physicality and intensity that was good for the Pistons after going up against themselves for a week in training camp and, really, for all summer before that. Cunningham and Bey are going to very likely be the guys who lead the Pistons in minutes played and points, right there with Bojan Bogdanovic. So I wouldn’t make much of the fact that the two rookies outplayed them in the preseason opener – other than that it’s a really good sign for the future, perhaps the immediate future, of Ivey and Duren.

Langlois: Isaiah Stewart. I’m not ready to say Jalen Duren is leapfrogging him based on one preseason game. It was a superbly encouraging outing from Duren and I don’t think you’ll find many front offices around the league who would take issue with the assertion that Duren has future starting NBA center written all over him. Stewart is a long way from a finished product, but at the same time the Pistons know what they have in him and his defense, Mindset and toughness are all qualities he exudes that they are looking to incorporate as part of their identity. His ability to switch onto ballhandling guards is one of the keys to Casey’s desire to switch practically on every screen and that might be the most important reason I see him as the starter. His 3-point shot looks like it’s got the promise to keep defenses honest and allow Cade Cunningham and Jaden Ivey space to operate. So that’s a lot of boxes Stewart checks off. Right now Duren might check off a few things more emphatically than Stewart – he’s longer and a potentially dominant shot-blocker and rim-protector – but he probably doesn’t solve as many problems as Stewart. I don’t know that it’s realistic to expect that to change compellingly by January. But then Duren has already beaten some of my expectations for what he’d be ready to handle as a rookie. Check back in a few months.

@Rothstein420: My observation (from Tuesday’s preseason opener) is keep playing like that so we can have a good shot at Wemby or Scoot.

Langlois: I’m going to put the over/under on how many questions I field about Victor Wembanyama and Scoot Henderson at 250 between now and next June. It seems pretty certain they are the 1-2 Picks – and in that order – in what is expected to be a fairly strong and deep Lottery crop. There are six teams – Oklahoma City, Houston, Orlando, Indiana, San Antonio and Utah – that are pretty certain to struggle to get to 25 wins. The Pistons are viewed by Las Vegas as likely to have the next worst record. If that’s where they wind up, they’d have just a 15.2 percent chance to pull a top-two pick – 7.5 percent for No. 1, 7.8 percent for No. 2. They would have a 34.1 percent chance to pick eighth, their most likely outcome. The Pistons want to be competitive this season. They understand who and where they are. They’d love to find themselves in the thick of the play-in race if it comes to that, but they’re not going to be making any moves yet that put any piece of their future at risk.

Walter (Murray, Ky.): How do I get game-time alerts for Deee-troit Basketball?

Langlois: It’s pretty simple. Download the Pistons app to your Smartphone and make sure you have Notifications turned on. That’s it.

@v3xhunnit_/IG: Will the Pistons make the Playoffs this year?

Langlois: I don’t think that’s the reasonable expectation two years into a Rebuilding project that saw the entire roster turned over in year one and now features 10 players 24 or Younger – four of them starters. When Alec Burks gets healthy to go with Bojan Bogdanovic, there are going to be nights the Pistons have enough shooting and Veteran knowhow to push contending teams to the wall and there are going to be other nights where enough falls into place for all the young guys at the same time so you’ll be able to see clearly what the Pistons can be and will become. But to go from 23 wins a year ago to the playoffs, that’s a tough pull. It happens, though rarely. It shouldn’t be the expectation.

@ck2art/IG: Cade had heavy work in the post. Did he lose quickness gaining all that weight?