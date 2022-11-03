Pistons Mailbag – THURSDAY, November 3

This week’s edition of Pistons Mailbag tips off with musing about Cade Cunningham’s All-Star future, fixes for the bench unit and Jalen Duren’s ankle injury.

@jacebauer/IG: Could Cade Cunningham be an All-Star?

Langlois: Yes! It won’t be easy, but he can get there. Competition is going to be extraordinary this season. The NBA has never had more loaded rosters in its history, a byproduct of the continuing expansion of the game across the globe and the fact there were 120 international players representing 40 countries beyond the United States’ borders on opening night. And if Cunningham isn’t voted in by a combination of fan, player and media voting as a starter, then it will come down to how NBA coaches vote. There is a long-acknowledged bias for players from winning teams, so Cunningham will face an uphill climb if the Pistons aren’t at .500 or better by late January. But if he’s going to average something like 24 points, eight rebounds and seven assists – which has become a fairly routine night for him – I don’t know how you can keep him off. We saw Cunningham look almost tentative in preseason and for the first few regular-season games other than bursts where he dominated, but for the last handful of games – save for Wednesday’s rematch in Milwaukee – he’s been simply dynamic. That furthers the belief that he’s simply one of the most intuitive players of this generation, someone who sizes things up and quickly figures out how to solve problems. We saw it happen last year after a sluggish start compounded by losing all of training camp to an ankle injury and we’re seeing it again. Great players recognize great players and Cunningham already has the respect of All-Stars. He’s got All-Star games – many of them – in his future. Whether it starts this season is the only real suspense.

Langlois: I don’t anticipate any immediate changes to the starting five. It sure seemed like Dwane Casey was considering starting Marvin Bagley III alongside Isaiah Stewart until Bagley went down with a knee injury in the third preseason game. Bojan Bogdanovic came off the bench in two of those first three games. But with Bogdanovic playing so well and giving Cade Cunningham and Jaden Ivey room to operate, I don’t know that he’d want to tinker with that unit. The bench has been the bigger issue and Bagley’s return (and that of Alec Burks) should go a long way towards addressing its scoring problems. Once Bagley and Burks return, if the bench unit still seems out of sync, then at least Casey would have options to change the starting lineup with the goal of bolstering the bench. If Noel plays more, it’s hard to see how that doesn’t come at Jalen Duren’s expense. If the Pistons were at a different point, invested more heavily in the present than in the future, maybe that would swing the equilibrium more to Noel’s side. As it is, given how well Duren has handled himself, I don’t think the Pistons are ready to make that call. If Burks and Bagley both return and nobody else is dealing with injury at that time – fingers crossed, but there’s almost never a time the whole roster is available – then somebody has to come out of the current rotation. Dwane Casey went with nine players in Monday’s game at Milwaukee and again in Wednesday’s first half, dropping Cory Joseph’s minutes. Burks probably would take that 10th spot. Bagley has to bump someone. It will be interesting to see how Casey uses him. Playing Bagley with Duren or Noel is going to put a premium on shooting at the other spots. That would seem to argue for Isaiah Livers over Hamidou Diallo as last man in, but we’ll see how it plays out. They could mitigate some of that by doing a little more staggering of minutes, as Casey has recently started doing to get Ivey and Saddiq Bey some time with the bench unit. As for Hayes, Troy Weaver and Dwane Casey have remained staunchly in his corner. They were optimistic coming into training camp and Hayes showed some good signs in preseason. It’s a big “if,” I know, but if Hayes can get some traction as a scorer – from the 3-point line and in the paint, in particular – he can become a positive force. His defense, playmaking and rebounding are all on track for a 21-year-old. I don’t anticipate Hayes being pushed out of the rotation anytime soon.

@josipgs79/IG: What do you think about Bojan Bogdanovic?

Langlois: Terrific player. Great shooter. Can Blend into any roster with his all-around skill set, basketball IQ and sense of how he can complement his teammates. Loved the trade and thought the reported extension this week should only be viewed as a ringing endorsement of the Pistons from Bogdanovic’s side. He’d seen enough in a month to determine he would forego free agency to sign at a price point that surely seems a no-risk deal for the Pistons. Bogdanovic’s 3-point shooting and his Offensive savvy make him an ideal complement to young guards like Cade Cunningham, Jaden Ivey and Killian Hayes.

@cloudy_days: Is it worrisome that there hasn’t been a statement yet about Jalen Duren’s ankle injury?

Langlois: There’s nothing amiss in the fact the Pistons haven’t given an update on an injury that occurred just days ago. It was reported as a sprained left ankle that happened Sunday night and he missed two games. Dwane Casey said Monday that the swelling had receded some from Sunday’s injury and left the door open that he might travel to Milwaukee in time for Wednesday’s game. Duren was subsequently ruled out for Wednesday. Casey then said Wednesday that Duren was about 75 or 80 percent and hoped he’d be available as soon as this weekend. I don’t read anything ominous into this in the least.

@PatrickFoley: What are teams required to report about injuries? When? It has seemed hard to get information about Duren.

Langlois: I’m a little befuddled about the confusion surrounding Duren’s injury. It’s a garden variety sprained ankle. If it was something the team expected to sideline him for the long term, there would almost certainly be an announcement. That’s what happened when Marvin Bagley III suffered a bone bruise and a stretched medial collateral ligament in his right knee during the preseason. He had an MRI the next day and the team announced less than 24 hours after the incident that he’d be sidelined for three to four weeks. If it goes past that, then I would expect an update. An injury like Duren’s, by all appearances, is day to day. So we’ll give updates as the NBA official injury report comes out until his status changes. Teams are required to submit daily injury reports and the NBA updates literally every hour, around the clock, throughout the regular season. From the NBA: “NBA teams must report information concerning player injuries, illnesses and rest for all NBA games. By 5 pm local time on the day before a game (other than the second day of a back-to-back), teams must designate a participation status and identify a specific injury, illness or potential instance of a healthy player resting for any player whose participation in the game may be affected by such injury, illness or rest. For the second game of a back-to-back, teams must report the above information by 1 pm local time on the day of the game. Reports are updated on a continuous basis throughout the day.” Teams are subject to fines if they violate the spirit of the injury reports. The 76ers were fined $50,000 last spring for listing Joel Embiid “out” for a playoff game in which he eventually was cleared to play. The root of injury reports across all major sports leagues is to provide equal access to information for all on the theory that it would otherwise incentivize gambling interests to engage in espionage to ascertain medical data.

Darrell (Detroit): The Pistons could have used Bol Bol’s production at $2.2 million per year. Why is the team allowing Talent like Bol and Christian Wood to slip through its fingers just as the player is blossoming and at a bargain price, no less? Is the team overestimating its Talent evaluation process? And as much as I appreciate the job that Troy Weaver is doing, my stomach turns to knots whenever I see Tyrese Haliburton play, similar to every time I watch Donovan Mitchell, Devin Booker and – dare I say? – Carmelo Anthony.