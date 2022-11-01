Pistons go Giant hunting again, nearly bag the Bucks

Three quick observations after Monday night’s 110-108 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks at Fiserv Forum

A TOUGH ASK – One night after beating the 2022 NBA champions, the Pistons reward was to try to knock off the 2021 champs. Beating Milwaukee anywhere, at any time, is going to be a challenge for any opponent this season. Beating them after the effort the Pistons had to Invest in Sunday’s win over Golden State while the Bucks had the night might require perfection. After pulling within a point two minutes into the third quarter, the Pistons went six straight possessions without scoring. The lead was back to 10 by the time Bojan Bogdanovic ended the dry spell, then grew to 16. Against teams of Milwaukee’s caliber, you only get so many chances. It seemed unlikely the Pistons would get another. But they scratched their way back to within two points four times in the final seven minutes before tying the game on an Isaiah Stewart layup with 57 seconds to play. But Milwaukee’s Jrue Holiday drained a clutch wing triple 12 seconds later. The Pistons had two chances after that, but Cade Cunningham missed a mid-range jumper and then, after a Bucks turnover, they missed a triple to tie with seven seconds left. All in all, a remarkable showing given the odds and the opponent. They could have been run out of the gym and they didn’t let that happen. Cunningham is going to win a lot of games with his scoring and playmaking genius over the years and he helped the Pistons stabilize after falling 15 points down by the mid-point of the first quarter. It would have been Poetic justice for his late triple to fall, but it was another in a string of eye-opening performances for the second-year star. Cunningham, averaging 28.0 points, 9.0 rebounds and 7.7 assists over the past three games, scored 19 points in the first half and finished with 27 points, six rebounds and seven assists.

THE FIRST NOEL – Nerlens Noel made his Pistons debut with 4:10 left in Monday’s first quarter and 32 seconds introduced himself to Pistons fans and to Serge Ibaka, who got his shot at the rim swatted away by Noel. Noel has averaged 2.4 blocked shots per 36 minutes over his eight NBA seasons and has long been regarded as one of the game’s elite rim protectors. He missed all of training camp with a bout of plantar fasciitis, opening the door for 18-year-old rookie Jalen Duren to lay claim to the backup center spot behind Isaiah Stewart. Stewart got in some minor foul trouble in the first half and picked up his fourth two minutes into the second half, forcing Dwane Casey to use Noel for two first-half stints, and he contributed significantly on the defensive end with a block, a Steal and a charge drawn from Giannis Antetokounmpo all in his eight first-half minutes. Noel wound up playing 18 minutes and finished with two points, four rebounds, a block, a steal and two assists. Duren suffered a sprained ankle in the second half of Sunday’s win over Golden State and didn’t make the trip to Milwaukee, although Casey said before Monday’s game that the swelling went down and Duren might be available for Wednesday’s rematch with the Bucks.