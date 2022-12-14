Pistons battle for worst team in NBA vs. Hornets: Odds and predictions

Things can’t get much Worse for the Detroit Pistons right now.

They currently hold the NBA’s worst record, but even more painful is the fact that they lost Cade Cunningham for the season, which means it’s a lost season for the team since he’s the franchise player they’re building around.

It’s hard to evaluate the other guys without Cade in the lineup, but the young Pistons still have to make the most of the season, get their reps and hopefully improve.

If there’s any team that knows what Detroit is going through, it’s Charlotte, as they are just percentage points ahead of the Pistons in the standings and have been missing their best player for most of the season too.

What looked like promising rebuild years for both teams suddenly turned into a race to the bottom and the best odds to get Victor Wembanyama.

The Pistons will be missing Isaiah Livers as well as Cade Cunningham and the Hornets will be missing LaMelo Ball, Mark Williams, Dennis Smith Jr., Cody Martin and Gordon Hayward, so for once, Detroit won’t be the most shorthanded team.

Can they pull off a win and avoid being the NBA’s worst? Here’s all of the information you’ll need.

Detroit Pistons vs. Charlotte Hornets: Odds, spread, over/under

Even though the Hornets have lost five in a row, they are still favored by 2.5 points according to Fanduel. The money lines are +120 for Detroit and -142 for Charlotte and the over/under a combined 226.5 points.

Both of these teams have been letting up a ton of points lately, so even though their offenses are terrible, I like the over in this one, as I don’t think there are going to be a lot of stops.

Detroit Pistons vs Charlotte Hornets: Prediction

If the Detroit Pistons can’t win this game, then I am not sure where their next win is coming from, as the Hornets are beat up and have been on the receiving end of some bad losses of late.

But Detroit has lost three in a row themselves and have several players who are slumping right now, so this won’t be an easy one on the road.

I think the Pistons have just enough veteran scoring power to get a win in this one, although they will have to slow down Terry Rozier and Kelly Oubre, who have stepped up in the absence of their stars.

I think the Pistons get a close win tonight and propel themselves from the worst team in the NBA, to the second-worst team in the NBA. Baby steps.

Detroit 115, Charlotte 113