Pistons at Warriors: Free Live Stream NBA Online, Channel – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

This season, the Golden State Warriors (20-18) are one of the most extreme Jekyll and Hyde teams in the NBA with their ability to win at home and allergy to winning on the road. They continue their homestand that has yielded five straight wins to push their record at home to 17-2 overall this season. The Detroit Pistons (10-30) head to the Bay for the only time this season with the worst record in the NBA overall and the third-worst road record. During this five-game winning streak, Golden State has looked like the team that energized the league and started a dynasty nearly a decade ago.

How to Watch Detroit Pistons at Golden State Warriors today:

Game Date: Jan. 4, 2023

Game Time: 10:00 pm ET

TV: NBA League Pass Channel 10

Watch Detroit Pistons at Golden State Warriors online with fuboTV: Start with your free trial today!

Thompson went off for a season-high 54 points in Golden State’s last win, continuing his first full season back from injury.

During this winning streak, Golden State has gotten back to basics for their team with strong defense and great team-oriented offense.

Thompson has been in classic form, averaging 34.5 points, 6.5 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game on 46-42-93 percent shooting splits. He has been on a tear including a monster 54-point performance in a double-overtime win.

Regional restrictions may apply.