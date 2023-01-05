Pistons at Warriors: Free Live Stream NBA Online, Channel – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

This season, the Golden State Warriors (20-18) are one of the most extreme Jekyll and Hyde teams in the NBA with their ability to win at home and allergy to winning on the road. They continue their homestand that has yielded five straight wins to push their record at home to 17-2 overall this season. The Detroit Pistons (10-30) head to the Bay for the only time this season with the worst record in the NBA overall and the third-worst road record. During this five-game winning streak, Golden State has looked like the team that energized the league and started a dynasty nearly a decade ago.

