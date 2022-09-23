Pistons add former NBA players Keith Bogans, Rashard Lewis to coaching staff

Detroit — The Pistons announced several new additions and promotions within the team’s basketball and business operations departments, including the coaching staff, on Friday.

Former NBA players Keith Bogans and Rashard Lewis, along with former Boston Celtics Assistant Coach Brandon Bailey, have joined the Pistons as player-development Assistant coaches. Brittni Donaldson has also joined the organization as an Assistant Coach and director of coaching analytics.

If you paid attention to the Pistons’ Summer League coaching staff, you might’ve noticed Bogans and Lewis on the sidelines in July during the team’s time in Las Vegas.

Bogans, 42, who played 11 seasons in the NBA, comes to Detroit after spending two seasons as an Assistant Coach for the Westchester Knicks (New York Knicks G League affiliate) from 2017-19 and more recently was an Assistant Coach with the New York Knicks during the 2019-20 season.

