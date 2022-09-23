Pistons add former NBA players Keith Bogans, Rashard Lewis to coaching staff

Detroit — The Pistons announced several new additions and promotions within the team’s basketball and business operations departments, including the coaching staff, on Friday.

Former NBA players Keith Bogans and Rashard Lewis, along with former Boston Celtics Assistant Coach Brandon Bailey, have joined the Pistons as player-development Assistant coaches. Brittni Donaldson has also joined the organization as an Assistant Coach and director of coaching analytics.

If you paid attention to the Pistons’ Summer League coaching staff, you might’ve noticed Bogans and Lewis on the sidelines in July during the team’s time in Las Vegas.

Bogans, 42, who played 11 seasons in the NBA, comes to Detroit after spending two seasons as an Assistant Coach for the Westchester Knicks (New York Knicks G League affiliate) from 2017-19 and more recently was an Assistant Coach with the New York Knicks during the 2019-20 season.

Lewis, 43, was an NBA Champion and two-time All-Star. He joins the coaching ranks for the first time, after spending most of his post-NBA career playing in the Big3 basketball league.

Bailey was an Assistant on the Boston Celtics’ coaching staff for the past three seasons. He joined the organization in 2011 in their video department as an intern. Donaldson, 29, spent the past three seasons with the Toronto Raptors. She played college basketball at Northern Iowa from 2011-15.

The Pistons also did some reshuffling within their basketball operations department

▶ George David has been elevated to associate general manager

▶ Rob Murphy has been promoted to Assistant general manager for the Pistons and president of the Motor City Cruise, the team’s G League affiliate

▶ Josh Bartelstein and Tony Leotti have been promoted to Assistant general managers.

▶ Eric Tellem has been promoted to senior director of pro Scouting

▶ Jon Phelps has been promoted to senior director of basketball strategy.

▶ Jamal James has joined the organization as director of college scouting.

Changes were also made to Motor City Cruise’s basketball operations, including Ben Carloni’s promotion to general manager, while Stacey Lovelace has been named Assistant general manager and special assistant to Pistons general manager Troy Weaver. Lovelace played at Detroit DePorres and for the Detroit Shock.

