Pisgah girls soccer players honored for records
Jan. 11—Three Pisgah varsity soccer players were honored at Halftime of the recent County Clash basketball game on Friday, Jan. 6.
Senior Kennedy Barker was honored for a team-record 19 goals this past season and a team-record 35 career goals. Barker was selected as an All-Conference and All-Region player last season.
Jackie Castillo-Pina, who graduated last spring, was honored for a team-record 11 assists in 2021-22 and 24 career assists in her four-year career. Castillo-Pina was selected as an All-Conference and All-Region player last season.
Castillo-Pina’s career assists record is all the more impressive given that she only played a full season in her freshman (2018-19) and senior years (2021-22). She played only three games her sophomore year due to the COVID Pandemic and an 11-game season her junior year (a normal season is from 18 to 22 games).
Sophomore Ainsley Kovack recorded a team-record 13 shutouts this past season in what was her first varsity season.
Each girl was given a commemorative soccer ball for their accomplishment. The team recorded its most wins (17), goals scored (64) and fewest goals allowed in a season (19), as well as a litany of individual milestones.
Then-head Coach Joe Pinkston led the team to a 17-5 record (10-2 conference) and a second-place finish in the conference. Pisgah entered the Playoffs as the No. 10 seed but fell 1-0 to North Iredell in the first round.