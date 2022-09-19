Pirates Fall to Tribe – East Carolina University Athletics

Next Game: Houston 9/22/2022 | 7:00 PM Sept. 22 (Thu) / 7:00 PM Houston History

GREENVILLE, NC – The East Carolina soccer team lost to traditional Women’s soccer power William & Mary 1-0 on Sunday at Johnson Stadium. Elaina Longjohn scored the Lone goal of the match, Assisted by Jillian O’Toole.

The goal came on a Countering chance when O’Toole caught the Pirates out of position and made an easy pass to Longjohn for the wide-open finish. Shooting from the left side of the box to the right of the goal, the shot was virtually impossible.

The Pirates did have chances on the day with three shots on target out of 11 total shots but were unable to put any of them away.

Key Stats

Maeve English made one save in the first half and the Pirates made a team save in the second on the two other Tribe shots on goal.

The Pirates fall to 1-12-1 all time against the Tribe.

At 6-3-1 through 10 contests, the Pirates still lay claim to their best record since 6-3-1 to start in 2014.

Up Next

The Pirates remain at home to host the Houston Cougars on Thursday at 7 pm The game will be free to attend and available for streaming on ESPN+.

