Pirates Dropped by Memphis – East Carolina University Athletics

Next Game: South Florida 10/16/2022 | 12 Noon October 16 (Sun) / 12 Noon South Florida History

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – The East Carolina soccer team dropped a conference match at Memphis in a puzzling 4-0 defeat on Sunday. Three of the four goals came in the first half with the final goal coming in the 88th minute.

Jocelyn Alonzo, Mya Jones and Haylee Spray scored the goals for the Tigers in the 11th, 12th and 38th minutes respectively. The fourth and final goal came just before the end of the game and was recorded as an own goal off of a Pirate.

Normally stout defensively, the Pirates conceded eight shots on goal and 16 shots in total while only mustering three shots offensively and only one on goal. Maeve English contributed five saves on the day but the quality of chances for Memphis was simply too great. The Tigers also held a 7-5 margin in corner kicks earned.

Up Next

The Pirates will look to bounce back in one week’s time as the host first-place South Florida at Johnson Stadium at noon. Attendance will be free and the game will be available for streaming on ESPN+.

Follow ECU Soccer on Social Media

For more information on the ECU soccer team follow @ECUSoc on Twitter and Instagram or ECU Soccer on Facebook.