Pirate’s Cove Is Pirate-Themed Golf Course In Massachusetts

Mini golf is one of those activities it’s hard not to love. It’s easy to pick up, a ton of fun, gets you outside and moving, and the courses can be a real visual delight. Just consider Pirate’s Cove Adventure Golf in Massachusetts, a themed course that will have the whole family in stitches.

Pirate’s Cove Adventure Golf lets you pretend to be a pirate for a day. Who didn’t have Dreams of life out on the sea at one point? Located in South Yarmouth, this mini golf course has 18 holes and is, of course, pirate themed. All those Waterways really enhance the mini-golf challenge! Not only is the course designed with a fun theme, but it’s also a fun one to play. There are so many charming and unique challenges! Again, water is quite the challenge in mini golf! Our favorite aspect of Pirate’s Cove is the Giant ship. It fits with the pirate-themed music that plays while you’re here. Can you put your ball past the cannons? This really makes mini golf an adventure! Just check out this fearsome shark! They really pay attention to the details here. It’s such a fun activity for the whole family, and it’s quite affordable, too. So, when you’re looking for some mini-golden fun, Pirate’s Cove Adventure Golf is the place to be. It’s so popular, there are actually 24 locations nationwide!

Have you ever played mini golf at Pirate’s Cove on Cape Cod? Let us know in the comments if you have. For seasonal hours as well as location information, visit the Pirate’s Cove Adventure Golf website. Keep in mind that Pirate’s Cove is only open from April through October.

Another fun family-friendly activity in Massachusetts during the summer season is to visit the Cape Cod Inflatable Park. It’s located in West Yarmouth.