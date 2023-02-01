Pirate’s Cove Is Pirate-Themed Golf Course In Massachusetts
Mini golf is one of those activities it’s hard not to love. It’s easy to pick up, a ton of fun, gets you outside and moving, and the courses can be a real visual delight. Just consider Pirate’s Cove Adventure Golf in Massachusetts, a themed course that will have the whole family in stitches.
Have you ever played mini golf at Pirate’s Cove on Cape Cod? Let us know in the comments if you have. For seasonal hours as well as location information, visit the Pirate’s Cove Adventure Golf website. Keep in mind that Pirate’s Cove is only open from April through October.
Another fun family-friendly activity in Massachusetts during the summer season is to visit the Cape Cod Inflatable Park. It’s located in West Yarmouth.
Address: Pirate’s Cove Adventure Golf, 728 Main St, South Yarmouth, MA 02664, USA
