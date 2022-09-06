Pirates add Brown to Women’s Basketball Staff

GREENVILLE, NC – The East Carolina Women’s basketball program has added J’Kyra Brown in the role of Assistant to the Director of Operations/Director of Recruiting, the team announced Tuesday.

Brown played college ball at the University of Virginia before playing for several pro clubs from 2018-2022. Most recently, Brown was competing for Swedish professional club Mark Basket Marbo Kinna where she averaged 13.5 points and 8.3 rebounds per game while hitting 44 percent of her field goal attempts.

While at Virginia, Brown appeared in 99 games over three years, making 16 starts. As a senior she put up 9.5 points and 3.5 assists to follow up 8.6 and 4.5 per fame as a junior. That senior season, Brown was third on the team in scoring and second in points.

“I’m so excited to announce the addition of J’Kyra to our family,” said Head Coach Kim McNeill . “I had the Pleasure of coaching J’Kyra while at The University of Virginia and have stayed in contact with her over the years. I knew that once she finished her professional career that I wanted her on our staff in some capacity. Her passion for basketball and mentoring young women fits our philosophy here perfectly. I’m so excited to watch her grow in this profession.”

Prior to her time at Virginia, Brown started her career at East Carolina. Averaging 5.9 points per contest over 31 games, she earned Freshman of the Week Honors twice, then in the Conference USA. Brown also scored her still-standing career best of 29 points that season in a game against Louisiana Tech.

Now after a long road back, Brown returns to join McNeill’s staff where she will assist in operations and serve as the director of recruiting for the ECU Women’s basketball program.

