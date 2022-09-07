Pirate girls soccer 8-0 over Crestview

By Cort Reynolds

The visiting Bluffton High School girls soccer team blew out Crestview 8-0 in Northwest Conference action Tuesday evening, September 6.

The lopsided win lifted the Pirate record to 6-0 overall and 2-0 in NWC play. The Knight girls fell to 2-4 overall and 0-1 in the NWC with the loss.

Jasi Crawfis and Sami Scoles each scored two goals to pace the victors. Scoles scored in the first minute to give Bluffton a very early lead. Riley Eachus hit the back of the net unassisted in the third minute to make it 2-0.

Ella Armstrong tallied the third goal on a Scoles feed in the seventh minute. Crawfis then scored seven minutes later off an Eachus assist. Allison Diller scored a minute later from an Aubrey Burkholder dish. Scoles then tallied again in the 33rd minute off an Eachus pass to make it 6-0 heading to intermission.

Kendal Giesige scored in the 51st minute with help from an Olivia Matthews assist. Crawfis tallied the final goal in the 70th minute from Blair Utendorf to provide the margin of eight.

The Pirate girls fired 20 of their 36 shots on goal. The Knights were unable to get off a shot the entire game.

Pirate keeper Julia Mehaffie thus did not have to make a save in goal, while Crestview keeper Ellie Hartzler was credited with 12 stops.

Bluffton hosts Ottawa-Glandorf (4-1-1) on Thursday, September 8. They then entertain Riverdale (1-3-1) on Saturday, Sept. 10.