Piontkowski Leads Round 1 for Men’s Golf at The Melee

EASTON, Pa. — The New Jersey City University men’s golf team played 18 holes today, Saturday, Oct. 15, at The Melee tournament, which is being held at the par-71 Riverview Country Club.

Moravian University currently sits in first place overall as a team with a score of 296 on Saturday, while the Gothic Knights are in 10th after round one’s respectable 334. Individually, three players shot even-par rounds of 71 and are tied for first. For Jersey City, junior Taj Piontkowski (Califon, NJ/Voorhees) led the way after shooting a 78 on Saturday and is tied for 22nd.

In a tie for 38th is freshman Tamuda Kaseke (Harare, Zimbabwe/St. John’s College) , who shot an 83 in round one. Just behind him after an 86 today is a freshman Garrett Miller (Port St. Lucie, Fla./St. Lucie West Centennial) by himself in 46th. One stroke behind him with an 87 and tied for 47th is another freshman in Tim Bock (Glen Gardner, NJ/Voorhees) . Rookie Walter Pierce (East Orange, NJ/St. Benedict’s Prep) is in 57th after shooting a 97 on Saturday.

Up Next:

Round two of The Melee is scheduled to get underway at 10:45 am on Sunday, Oct. 16.