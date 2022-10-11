Piontkowski, Duhaney Lead the Way for NJCU Golf at Muhlenberg

ALLENTOWN, Pa. — The New Jersey City University men’s and women’s golf teams both competed at the 18-hole Muhlenberg College Invitational today, Monday, Oct. 10, at Lehigh Country Club. The men played on the par-70, 6,415-yard course, while the women hit the links from 5,702 yards.

On the men’s side, 13 teams were represented on the day, with 12 putting together team scores. Dickinson College shot a team score of 299 to win the event, while NJCU placed 11th with a team score of 356. Individually, Jake Haberstump of Moravian University won a three-way playoff to take the individual title at two-over 72. For the Gothic Knights, junior Taj Piontkowski (Califon, NJ/Voorhees) tied for 32nd out of 65 Golfers with a round of 84.

Freshmen Tim Bock (Glen Gardner, NJ/Voorhees) , Walter Pierce (East Orange, NJ/St. Benedict’s Prep) and Garrett Miller (Port St. Lucie, Fla./St. Lucie West Centennial) also posted scores on the day, finishing with an 87, 92 and 93 to tie for 42nd, place 52nd and tie for 53rd, respectively. Pierce’s day of 92 was the best round of his collegiate career.

For the women, Alvernia University won the event with a team score of 317 as six of the 12 teams on the day scored. The Golden Wolves also had the top three finishers, including the winning score of plus-one 71 and second-place finish of plus-two 72. Two Gothic Knights competed and sophomore Destiny Duhaney (Freeport, Bahamas/Mary Star of the Sea Catholic Academy) shot a respectable round of 98 to place 15th out of 39 golfers, while a freshman Meadow Ciccarella (Hawthorne, NJ/Hawthorne) placed 23rd with a 106.

Up Next:

The men’s golf Squad is scheduled to finish up its Fall season this weekend on Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 15-16, at The Melee, presented by Premier Collegiate Tournaments. The 36-hole event will be played at Riverview Country Club in Easton, Pa.

The women have one final tune-up for the 2022 Atlantic East Conference Championships with the 18-hole Lebanon Valley College Invitational on Monday, Oct. 24, at Lebanon Country Club in Lebanon, Pa. The AEC Championships, Hosted by Marywood University, are then scheduled for Friday, Oct. 28, at Valley Country Club in Sugarloaf, Pa.