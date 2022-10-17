Pioneer Valley High Play Explores Peter Pan – The Early Years | Arts & Entertainment

Posted on October 17, 2022

| 2:35 p.m



Peter Pan faces off with his nemesis Hook in the Pioneer Valley High School production of ‘Peter and the Starcatcher.’ (Courtesy photo)

The Pioneer Valley High School Drama Department will present the prequel to the “Peter Pan” story in its performance of “Peter and the Starcatcher,” Oct. 27, 28, 29 and Nov. 3, 4, 5 at the Performing Arts Center.

Doors open at 6:30 pm and the show begins at 7 pm For tickets, visit https://our.show/pioneer-valley-high-school/67958.

The Tony Award-winning play, based on best-selling novels, is a tale about how an orphan boy becomes the legendary Peter Pan. The production features pirates, tyrants, and unlikely heroes. It explores the depths of greed and despair, and the bonds of friendship, duty and love.

“We are very thrilled to perform this exciting tale for our audience,” said student Angelina Rocha.

“I am very proud of the crew and cast and we are very excited to have Kristina Melsheimer from PCPA guest directing,” said Panther drama teacher Selyn Harwin.

“It has been an awesome challenge for our students to produce a Whimsical Comedy where the actors’ job is to guide the audience’s Imagination over the course of the performance,” Harwin said.