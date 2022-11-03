Pioneer Natural Resources supporting Permian-area art education

One of Texas’ largest oil and natural gas producers is partnering with the Museum of the Southwest to make art education programs more accessible to youth of all ages throughout the Permian region, a press release detailed.

The partnership ensures educational programs offered through the museum’s Turner Art Museum, Durham Children’s Museum and Blakemore Planetarium will be accessible to toddlers and teenagers alike through a variety of platforms, including drawing and art classes, storytelling, reading groups and STEM opportunities, among many others .

Pioneer, which bases its operations in Midland, is committing $50,000 to the initiative, which will allow the museum to offer classes at no or little cost to guests.

“Forging a partnership with the Museum of the Southwest to offer art education programs for youth of all ages in West Texas is a natural fit for us,” Pioneer Natural Resources President and Chief Operating Officer Rich Dealy stated in the press release. “One of the company’s Enduring Missions is supporting the communities where our employees live and work, and we’re proud to be involved with the museum so early education programs like these can flourish throughout the Permian region.”

The Museum of the Southwest is committed to engaging youth of all ages and abilities in immersive experiences that foster creativity and education.

Numerous studies have consistently found that introducing students to art education at an early age improves their motivation, concentration, and confidence. There’s also a statistical correlation between exposure to arts programs and better performance in the classroom, including gains in math, reading, cognitive ability, critical thinking, and verbal aptitude.

In Texas, high school students who completed more arts courses were twice as likely to graduate, 22% were more likely to attend college and had up to 15% higher pass rates on standardized tests than students who took fewer arts courses, according to the 2021 State of the Arts Report by the nonprofit Texas Cultural Trust.

“We are humbled by the commitment of Pioneer Natural Resources to support this endeavour,” Museum of the Southwest Executive Director Lori Wesley stated in the press release. “Art is not usually thought of as critical thinking; it is however the beginning of new ways of thinking. Must the grass always be painted green? Great change starts with the ability to see things differently, and we are invested in the community through the eyes and minds of our youth.”

Some programs made possible through Pioneer’s partnership with the museum include Mommy & Me classes, Works of Art, playdates, offsite Outreach programs and a new field trip experience that correlates activities at the museum with Texas Essential Knowledge and Skills (TEKS) goals.

“When your child comes for a field trip at the museum this year, they will not just enjoy the amenities on campus, they will also engage in activities that will support what they are learning in the classroom,” Rebecca Mena, the director of the Fredda Tuner Durham Children’s Museum, stated in the press release. “There is a need to provide well-rounded, engaging educational programs that foster expressive outlets for our children.

“We are grateful to Pioneer for their support to make this a reality for our community,” she said.

Since its founding in 1997, Pioneer has established itself as a state and regional leader in oil and gas exploration, industry innovation and production. Throughout its growth in Texas as a large independent energy company, among its Enduring Missions has been a deep devotion to philanthropy and volunteerism.

Pioneer’s support for the museum goes beyond its pocketbook. Employees regularly volunteer at numerous museum events aimed at building stronger communities through access to the arts. At the museum’s recent SeptemberFest arts festival, for example, more than a dozen Pioneer employees volunteered their time to ensure the success of the annual celebration.

“We are beyond grateful for the Museum of the Southwest sharing its story of culture and diversity through art education,” Amanda Day, Pioneer’s senior government and public affairs advisor, stated in the press release. “Pioneer is proud to extend this compelling story to some of our youngest learners in the Permian through our sponsorship of the museum’s Children’s Art Education Program.”

Like this: Like Loading…

Related