Pioneer High School varsity volleyball wins fifth straight league game – Daily Democrat

The Pioneer High School varsity volleyball team is on a roll of late in the Golden Empire League, winning five games in a row, with the most recent being a three-set sweep over Mesa Verde Wednesday night.

Before that, however, they kicked off the week with an epic five-set come-from-behind win on the road when they visited Woodland High School this past Monday night. As a result, they are now tied atop the league standings with Dixon with a 6-1 record and 11-9 overall.

Their league wins include three straight 3-0 sweeps against Rio Linda, Mira Loma, and Casa Roble, along with the 3-2 and 3-0 wins over Woodland and Mesa this week. Their lone league loss was against Dixon on Sept. 12.

After falling in the first two sets by the scores of 13-25 and 19-25 against Woodland, the Patriots ripped off three straight wins by the scores of 25-7, 25-17, and a close 15-12 final set.

Sarina Soto led the way for Pioneer with five aces, followed by Janel Bartz and Cayley Brown with four each.

Brown also picked up a team-high 14 kills and 14 digs, while Olivia Gill came in second with 12 kills and one block. Riley Ramirez added three blocks, while Ally Nunez contributed with eight digs on the defensive side of the net.

During the Wednesday night road trip to Mesa Verde, a three-set sweep by the score of 25-12, 25-13, and 25-9, Gill led the way with eight kills and three blocks.

Soto was on it with the service again and picked up seven aces, while defensively, Brown and Vanessa Rico picked up eight digs. Ally Nunez and Bartz also had six digs a piece.

The Patriots will travel to Vacaville Christian on Monday. Then return to league play against Dixon at home on Wednesday.