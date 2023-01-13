Pioneer High School girls soccer remains undefeated in league after big win over Casa Roble – Daily Democrat

Thanks to two separate braces from Jayda Morrow and Galilea Bolivar, the Pioneer High School varstiy girls soccer team easily defeated Golden Empire League foes Casa Roble 7-0.

The league and perhaps section title favorite Patriots came into Thursday night’s contest at the Woodland Community & Senior Center on an absolute and expected tear, having won all five of their previous league games by a combined score of 45-0. They improved that goal differential to 52-0.

Their previous game, a Tuesday Matchup against Dixon High School, was their closest league score of the year, but they still managed to beat them comfortably at 3-0. Bolivar scored a goal, while sophomore forward and leading goal scorer Kayla Canchola scored two.

“When we played Dixon, it was only 3-0, and they were undefeated going in,” said Pioneer head Coach Marco Mendoza. “We felt that would be our test. We had a lot of chances and then started to score. It was a good battle up until we scored the second goal.”

Canchola added another against Casa Thursday, along with Maylina Ruiz and an own goal to start the game.

After the own goal, caused by a Bolivar corner kick that, unfortunately, bounced off a Case Defender into the net, Canchola slotted home her third goal of the week and first of the night in the 12th minute.

In the 20th minute, Ruiz scored to make it 3-0 after the Casa keeper passed a ball from a goal kick right to Canchola. She then passed the ball to Ruiz, who controlled it and drove into the box to send a ball into the top corner of the net. By now, the Patriots were cruising but wanted more.

While Bolivar was a constant menace alternating from the number 10 position and center forward spot, she was still without a goal. However, after forcing a few shots wide trying to make it 4-0, she composed herself and, in the 30th minute, curled one into the top corner thanks to a pass from Isabella Mousakheel.

Seconds later, while everyone was seemingly still cheering her first goal, she scored with her other foot from a nearly identical spot as her first goal, finding the ball at the top of the Casa box and driving it past the keeper into the top of the net. The Patriots coasted into Halftime with a 5-0 lead.

Just six minutes into the half, the Patriots looked to put this one away. Winger Jayda Morrow collected the ball about 25 yards from the goal, turned, and exploded past her defender after beating her a few minutes earlier to cross the ball into the box. This time, she took the play on herself and blasted a Rocket past the keeper to make it 6-0.

In the 10th minute, Bolivar felt generous and placed a perfect through ball into Morrow’s path as she ran clean towards the goal. Then, from a similar spot as her first, Morrow once again unloaded a blistering shot past the keeper, who could only feel the ball whiz past her to make it 7-0.

Seconds later, Morrow had a chance for a five-minute hat trick, but the Casa keeper, who became quite familiar with two previous looks at her shot, made an excellent save and parried the ball over the goal.

About halfway through the second half, the Patriots began to rotate their four attacking positions, trying to confuse the Rams or get other players a run at different positions.

“I don’t want to depend just on one girl,” Mendoza said. “I moved the girls around in the second half a lot. I think we have done a good job as a staff always talking to the girls to make them understand what we need to do. We need to pick it up and be in better shape so we can repeat as champions.”

The Patriots will now enjoy a week off before they host Mesa Verde next Thursday at 6 pm at the Community & Senior Center. In their first Matchup on Dec. 6, Pioneer defeated the Mavericks 12-0.