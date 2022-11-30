Pinnacle Honorary basketball Coach Brandon Wechsler dies at 28

From Phoenix Pinnacle High School to Arizona State to the Suns to the Cardinals, Wherever Brandon Wechsler could be found in his wheelchair – and it seemed like he was at every big Valley Sporting event – he made everybody feel good.

As he once said during his days as team manager for Pinnacle’s boys basketball teams in the early 2010s, “The only disability in life is a bad attitude.”

On Tuesday, that Joy left the world. Wechsler died at the age of 28, fighting COVID-19 in the hospital to start November and beating it, before he was unable to Conquer the medical condition, Duchene Muscular Dystrophy, he was diagnosed with at age 8 that left him unable to move his arms and legs.

In March 2019, after Pinnacle won its second straight state championship behind guard Nico Mannion, Wechsler was given a standing ovation at the team Banquet after Coach Charlie Wilde introduced Wechsler as the team’s Honorary Assistant coach.

