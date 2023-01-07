Pinnacle High School honors basketball Coach who passed away at 28

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) – If you never got the opportunity to meet Brandon Wechsler, it wasn’t difficult to feel or see his impact on an entire community Friday night in the Pinnacle High School Gymnasium.

Hundreds of people attended a boys’ basketball game dedicated to honoring Brandon. A shoe drive was also hosted because Brandon loved shoes, and the school asked people to donate shoes for athletes in need. Also Revealed at the game was a Scholarship named after Brandon.

Brandon attended Pinnacle High School a decade ago as a team manager for the boy’s basketball teams. During his senior year in 2013, he was the first player who used a wheelchair on the basketball court in Arizona history. The school opened the game on Friday night with a video of Brandon from that night. “Let me tell ya this place went nuts,” Len Wechsler, Brandon’s father, said. “He played at a high level his way and he changed a lot of People’s thinking.”

Whether it was at Pinnacle or a Phoenix Suns or Cardinals game, wherever Brandon was, he made people feel good. “I mean just the impact he had on everyone just the positive attitude,” Jeff Kenny, Brandon’s friend, said.

Coach Charlie Wilde described Brandon as “always had a smile on his face and made people laugh.” Unfortunately, that Joy left the world in November after beating COVID-19 in the hospital. He was ultimately unable to beat a previous medical condition he suffered in pain with, Duchene Muscular Dystrophy. Brandon has had countless surgeries since he was eight years old.

In March 2019, after Pinnacle won its second state championship, Coach Charlie Wilde introduced Brandon as an Assistant coach. A framed jersey with his name hangs in the Pinnacle High School Locker room. During that time, Coach Wilde told us he would never forget how Brandon handled his pain. “He had two or three foot surgeries and came in that day telling me he’s hurting, really hurting,” he said. “He went to every basket, talked to every group of kids, and after every basket that he left everybody had a smile on his face.”

Brandon didn’t let a diagnosis change the way he lived life. He graduated from Arizona State University and continued to pursue his love of sports. As he always said, “the only disability in life is a bad attitude. You kind of apply that to any part of your life,” said AJ Elliot, Brandon’s friend.

Brandon leaves behind loving parents Eydie and Len and his sister Brianna who told Arizona’s Family they are grateful for the support and love from the community during this time.

