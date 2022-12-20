Pinnacle basketball coming together in Visit Mesa Challenge

Phoenix Pinnacle is without two players who figure greatly in its plan. But for now the Pioneers are in good hands with Ashton Reese.

The 6-foot-6 senior guard had 24 points, making 4 of 8 3-pointers, leading Pinnacle past Gilbert Higley 92-77 win Monday morning over Gilbert Higley on the first day of the Visit Mesa Basketball Challenge at Mountain View High School.

“The team together is working hard every day in practice,” Reese said. “I’m holding the team accountable as a leader. I think we’re going to have a good season this year.”

It took a half for Pinnacle (6-0) to break away from Higley (2-4), which stayed in it behind guards Yarell Greer (16 points) and Noah Gloor (15 points, two steals).

This could be Pinnacle’s best team since 2018, when Nicco Mannion led the Pioneers to the 6A state title when football players Duce Robinson and Myles Libman started playing. That’s expected in early January. They led Pinnacle to the 6A football final as their top two receivers. Libman played in an All-American game on Saturday. Robinson will be playing in the Under Armor All-American Game in January.

Both are getting over football aches and pains.

“They’ll add more leadership,” Reese said. “They’ll build the team up together.”

Braylon Johnson, brother of Suns player Cameron Johnson, had 13 points for Pinnacle, making 4 of 7 shots and 1 of 2 3s, He also had 10 rebounds.

Bryce Ford added 16 points and Devan Smith 13 for Pinnacle.

“Duce already said, ‘I’ll rebound, play defense,’ ” Coach Charlie Wilde said. “They can score, too. But he doesn’t need to. They share the ball, they play hard.”

Ford and Reese have been in Wilde’s system for three seasons. They’re two of the hardest working players in the program.

“They do the right things,” Wilde said.

Pinnacle’s schedule will get tough, not just in this four-day showcase in Mesa, but next week in a tournament in Calfornia, before playing top-ranked Gilbert Perry and No. 2 in the first week of January when they play top-ranked Gilbert Perry and second-ranked Peoria Liberty.

To suggest human-interest story ideas and other news, reach Obert at [email protected] or 602-316-8827. Follow him on Twitter @azc_obert