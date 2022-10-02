Pink golf apparel to Honor Breast Cancer Awareness Month

October is upon us which means it’s Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

One of the deadliest diseases among women in the United States, breast cancer has unfortunately left a mark on all of our lives. Spreading awareness and helping people get access to treatment and early detection is what October is all about. In fact, take time to remind someone you love to get a mammogram, you could help save a life.

With plenty of charity tournaments and golf-related events that help raise awareness about breast cancer, you’re going to need some pink in your closet. Plus, pink is an awesome color to rock on the golf course.

And while we are officially in fall, not everything on this list is fall-centric, as you should be repping pink all year long. If you’re looking for more fall and early winter golf gear, check out the following lists to stock up and stay warm.

Adidas – Special Edition Samba Spikeless Golf Shoes

Special Edition Samba Spikeless Golf Shoes (Adidas)

Price: $120

Why we love it: A classic Adidas silhouette, the Samba spikeless is as clean as it gets. Coming in light pastel pink, these shoes are great to wear in the spring too.

Bad Birdie – The Ranch Polo

Bad Birdie – The Ranch Polo (PGA TOUR Superstore)

Price: $72

Why we love it: This polo is as cool as an October night in West Texas. With cacti and steer skulls dotting this design, you’ll be ready to wrangle any terrain that your golf ball finds.

Bonobos – Highland Tour Golf Pants

Highland Tour Golf Pants (Bonobos)

Price: $109 (Down from $139, save 22%)

Why we love it: Channel your inner-Justin Rose in these bad boys. If you want to make a statement on the course and in the office, these pink pants are just for you.

Chubbies – The Pastel Hoodie 2.0

The Pastel Hoodie 2.0 (Chubbies)

Price: $79.50

Why we love it: It’s officially #HoodieSZN. This Chubbies Hoodie will keep you warm all day long.

FootJoy – MyJoys Golf Shoes

MyJoys Golf Shoes (FootJoy)

Price: $180 – $250

Why we love it: MyJoys are custom FootJoy golf shoes designed completely by you. With a wide variety of premium leathers available, you can create a shoe that is as unique as you are. Showcase your Personality and design your own pair of pink FootJoy MyJoys. If you’re a tournament director, a pink pair of these would be a hot raffle item.

Peter Millar – 2023 US Open Peter Polo

Men’s 2023 US Open Peter Millar Pink/White Ramon Performance Jersey Polo

Men’s 2023 US Open Peter Millar Pink/White Ramon Performance Jersey Polo (Fanatics)

Price: $104.99

Why we love it: It’s never too early to rep golf’s Hardest major. This pink polo will have you thinking of those Hollywood vibes that LA Country Club will showcase next June.

Puma – Cloudspun Leaflet Polo

Puma – Cloudspun Leaflet Polo (PGA TOUR Superstore)

Price: $80

Why we love it: Speaking of summer … this Puma polo print features Fanning leaves to remind you of those summer breezes that we will wish were still here by Halloween.

Nike – Retro72 Golf Hat

Nike – Retro72 Golf Hat (PGA TOUR Superstore)

Price: $24.98 (Down from $35, save 29%

Why we love it: A classic Nike rope look, this hat can add a pop of color to any outfit. A throwback logo and shape, this hat combines past and present.

Rhoback – The Fighter Collection

The Fighter Polo (Rhoback)

Price: From $26

Why we love it: Support your favorite fighter with this collection from Rhoback. A repeating pattern that features a pink ribbon on men’s polo, Women’s polo, quarter zip and bandana, this collection sends 20% of net sales to The Breasties, an all-inclusive nonprofit organization that creates a community for survivors, previvors, thrivers, and caregivers, impacted by breast and gynecologic cancers.

RLX – Classic Fit Performance Polo

RLX – Classic Fit Performance Polo (PGA TOUR Superstore)

Price: $70.98 (Down from $95, save $25%)

Why we love it: This is a classic, clean and simple polo from RLX. Great for any occasion or time of the year, this polo will get plenty of use outside of October.

Tifosi Optics – Sizzle | Crystal Peach Blush sunglasses

Sizzle | Crystal Peach Blush sunglasses (Tifosi Optics)

Price: $34.95

Why we love it: Tifosi is one of the best optical brands and they come at a price that you simply can’t beat. Try these sunglasses and you’ll be looking just peachy. Plus, a portion of proceeds from each sale of each item in Tifosi’s

The Breast Cancer Awareness Collection will be donated to the Lynn Sage Breast Cancer Foundation, a national leader in breast cancer research and education.

Under Armor – Storm Revo Women’s Vest

Under Armor – Storm Revo Women’s Vest (PGA TOUR Superstore)

Price: $90

Why we love it: With it getting colder by the day, it’s time to Bust out the vests. Layer it with any base layer color for a colorful and warm look.

William Murray Golf – Minty Fresh Polo

William Murray Golf – Minty Fresh Polo (PGA TOUR Superstore)

Price: $88

Why we love it: This polo speaks for itself. You’ll feel as minty fresh as you’ll look in this polo.

