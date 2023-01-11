Ping G430 drivers: What you need to know | Golf Equipment: Clubs, Balls, Bags

3. Ping adds a fourth (or fifth) option to its driver lineup. Stokke and team spent a great deal of time understanding how to improve the face design and weighting of the company’s traditional three models in distinct ways, even studying how the different impact patterns of a slice-fighting SFT player would necessitate a different design than the more centered pattern of an elite-level LST player. The adjustable weight track and the center of gravity on the SFT is actually less towards the heel side than previous versions, he said. “What we did was we actually just brought the total club weight down and the swing weight down, as well,” he said. “So it’s lighter with a more neutral CG, but it’s still producing the same kind of draw effect. By not having the CG as far to the heel side, it actually is leading to more efficient impacts.”