Pinewood Prep soccer standout adds to international experience | Prep Zone

Pinewood Prep soccer standout Jessica Osborne recently had her second experience at the international level, taking part in a four-day national training camp for England’s U18 national team.

Osborne, a senior at Pinewood Prep, traveled to St. George’s Park, England’s national training center, returning to the US last week. Last spring, she played for the English team in the U17 UEFA Euros tournament in Poland. She plays club ball for Florida Elite Soccer Academy.

Osborne is the reigning Lowcountry player of the year, a three-time all-state selection, and a verbal commit to Auburn University. She has helped lead Pinewood Prep to consecutive SCISA Class AAA state championships.

Osborne is qualified to play for the England national team because both of her parents are natives of England. Her mother, Gail, is the girls soccer coach at Pinewood Prep.

James Island, Wando Runners shine

Lowcountry Runners made their mark at last weekend’s Eye Opener, the state’s largest regular season Invitational cross country meet, in Spartanburg.

The varsity Races were split into two divisions, the International and the Championship. More than 1,500 varsity runners competed, along with a junior varsity group.

James Island junior Hannah Vroon, the most dominant runner in Class AAAA the last two years, won the International girls championship. Avery Belk ran to a fourth-place finish to lead the Trojans to the team championship in a field of 27 girls teams.

Bishop England’s girls finished eighth and Wando finished 14th in the International division. Bishop England’s top finisher was Nora Brahim, in 15th place overall.

On the boys side, Wando junior Jake Liebert was the runner-up, leading the Warriors to the team championship. Liebert had help from Brendan Gomez and Tanner Jelliff, who finished fourth and 13th, respectively.

Other local schools participating included Lucy Beckham, Academic Magnet, Stratford and Timberland.

Porter-Gaud volleyball tourney

Wando and Bishop England claimed titles in the 2022 Porter-Gaud Invitational volleyball tournament last weekend. Wando defeated Lucy Beckham to win the silver division championship, while Bishop England defeated James Island in the Bronze division title match.

Cardinal Newman defeated River Bluff to claim the gold division title.

Local players on the all-tournament team included Emma Sanders of Wando, Maggie Elliott of Lucy Beckham and Chloe Anderson of Porter-Gaud.